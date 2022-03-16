The Full Worm Moon In Virgo Will Bring The Feedback You’ve Been Avoiding

Scroll To See More Images

Brace yourself darlings: the full moon of March 2022 arrives in Virgo on Friday, March 18. While it may sound ominous, it’s ultimately a friendly event, as it will help you to bring more balance in your life by addressing how current habits and past plans are influencing your current status in life. The position of this moon supplies the strength and fortitude to move forward in a way that you haven’t been able to. Cue the impetus to break free.

Known as the Full Worm Moon, this powerful moon will reach peak illumination in the wee hours of Friday, specifically at 3:20 am EST. You can begin to tap into its power on Thursday night as it waxes in the sky. The name Worm Moon comes from the idea of earthworms and larvae emerging in the spring soil, and acting as sustenance for songbirds. It’s actually quite cute if you can move past your initial reaction.

Full moons tend to bring feedback from the universe to provide the clarity we need to move forward towards our goals and dreams. Unlike a new moon, which marks a time for initiation, full moons are all about reflection. If you think about it, physically, it is much darker during a new moon than it is during a full moon. You can barely see the moon during a new moon, whereas during a full moon, the moon is shining in her full glory. Under a full moon, it’s almost as if nothing can hide—even the difficult things you’ve been avoiding.

The Full Moon in Virgo March 2022

As you probably already know, it’s currently Pisces season. The Pisces sun opposes the Virgo moon, so in this full moon in Virgo, we’re given the chance to take a deep look at the emotional energy dedicated to our work, our health, and our daily routines and habits. This feels even more potent as the world starts to come alive again and mask mandates are lifted. Many of us had to lead drastically different lives for the last two years; because of this, we might have developed new habits during this time period that may or may not be serving us well. It’s time for us to take a hard look at our daily routines and observe what’s helping or hindering us from our goals.

Use the Virgo Full Moon to Create Balance

The Virgo moon helps to illuminate our anxieties, habits, worries, and fears, while the Pisces sun helps us to clearly see our dreams, providing the perfect opportunity for us to create more balance in our lives. This energy is made more potent by Pluto throwing it’s support, as the moon moves closer to Pluto in the sky. Pluto will help you stand in your power, asserting boundaries and kicking habits that are not supporting you.

Key questions to ask yourself under this full moon in Virgo are: how can you honor your progress and release habits and plans that no longer serve you? How can you contribute to the world and follow your sense of purpose? Are you applying an appropriate amount of pressure on yourself and those around? How can you adjust your daily routines to accommodate the changes in the world while still honoring your own needs?

How the Full Moon in Virgo Affects Your Zodiac Sign

Although this full moon in Virgo will affect all signs, it will especially influence those with planets between 22 and 29 degrees of Gemini, Sagittarius, and Virgo and planets between 0 and 2 degrees of Cancer and Capricorn. It’s incredibly important for those with these placements to take stock of their habits. If you don’t, then the universe will apply pressure for you to do so.

Even without these placements, reflecting on these questions are doubly important for everyone as we approach the spring equinox on March 20. The spring equinox marks not only the official start to spring but also the start of a new astrological year. This full moon in Virgo provides the perfect opportunity for some spring cleaning before the sun begins to shine full time again. It’s time to release what’s holding you back from your dreams. Take a cleansing bath, smudge your space, and burn a white candle with the intention to start the new year fresh.