The Full Moon In Leo Is All About Managing Your Ego—No Offense

January is absolutely flying by, so it’s hard to believe that the first full moon of the year is already upon is! The Full Moon in Leo arrives on January 28 to help supercharge your creative potential, step into your light and even have a bit of fun. Are you ready to glow brighter?

Every 29.5 days, the moon reaches its peak illumination, lighting our sky with its nurturing rays. Astronomically, this happens when the moon and the sun are exactly opposite of one another and the near side of the sun’s light is fully reflected on the moon’s surface. Astrologically, a full moon represents a time for culmination, completion, illumination, release and resolution. During a full moon, you might find a deeper understanding of yourself or a circumstance that’s been weighing on you. The best thing to do during this time is to turn inward, reflect and allow the universe to share feedback on your current path.

More specifically, this Full Moon in Leo will have you looking at how well you balance the individual ego with the collective. Is what you want to create for yourself also good for everyone else involved? The Leo Moon will inspire you to seek pleasure and romance on one hand, while the Aquarius Sun will ask you to remain objective while focusing on the greater good. The goal is to experience both in balance.

Jupiter will be closely aligned with this full moon, magnifying the need to be objective. At the same time, be sure to watch out for Mars, who will be sending testy vibes to this full moon, potentially causing egos to flair. Make love not war by letting any spicy vibes roll off your back over the next few days!

Although this full moon will affect everyone to some extent, Taurus, Scorpio and Aquarius will have the most action during this Leo Full Moon. The focus for Taurus will be on the home, Scorpio on career and Aquarius on relationships. Read on for a few tips for each.

Taurus

Taurus, with Uranus and Mars making it hard for you to make it through the day without some unpredictability, this full moon will certainly ~add a bit of spice~ into your life. The energy during this period will focus on your home sector, causing potential tensions between the balance of your work needs and your home demands.

If you feel the pressure is becoming too much, take a walk or catch up on some yoga to step back and regroup. Know that the universe is just giving you a chance to release anything that doesn’t belong to you, so when you come up for air, feel free to assess the projects that bring you joy and put the rest on pause.

Scorpio

Scorpio, this Full Moon in Leo is lighting up your career sector. An out-of-the-blue decision at work might shake things up when Mars throws a bit of shade your way. If you find you disagree with this new update, your best bet is to take a little breather. Don’t react, just allow the news to sink in and begin planning your next move only when your head is clear.

Tempers can be high while Mars and Uranus are still close in the sky, so now is not the time for erratic behavior. It’s about keeping a cool head and observing what’s coming next, then trusting that the right path will unfold. Remember that your dreams are coming true, even if you feel stuck—the universe is always conspiring on your behalf.

Aquarius

Relationships will be top of mind during this Leo Full Moon, and your lover might share some information that will surprise you. See this announcement as a test to the strength of your commitment. The universe wants to see you in a balanced, emotionally healthy relationship—and sometimes, pressure can serve to strengthen a bond.

Ask yourself, are you balancing your needs with the needs of your partner? Are you both giving and receiving equally? If not, now is the time to adjust. If you try to talk it out and find things get heated, take a break and approach the topic again when the energy has calmed. Once you’ve got it all sorted out, you’ll be stronger for it.

For all the other signs, remember no matter what comes your way, full moon energy is about pausing, reflecting and releasing. Use this Full Moon in Leo to smudge your space of sticky vibes, meditate on how to let go of what doesn’t serve you and stay anchored in the belief that that things are happening not to you, but for you.