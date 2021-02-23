The Full Moon In Virgo On February 27 Is A Chance To Recalibrate & Cleanse

Scroll To See More Images

If this month’s Mercury retrograde left you feeling banged up, then get excited for the Full Moon in Virgo on February 27, AKA your chance to finally recalibrate. This very special full moon is in the sign of Virgo, which will help us sort through all the details needed to clear the fog. Now is the time to integrate the lessons learned over the last few weeks, prioritize self care, get organized and cleanse!

A full moon arrives once every 29.5 days to give us the chance to reflect, release and recalibrate our soul’s path. This Full Moon in Virgo is no different. Virgo rules organization, details, process and strategy, so this full moon is pushing us to explore the ways we can restructure our lives in order to better manifest our dreams.

However, we must acknowledge that, like any full moon, the sun will sit directly opposite of the moon, reminding us that balance is the key to achieving our goals. With the moon in the sign of Virgo, the sun will be in the sign of Pisces. The energy of Pisces activates the dreamer in us. It’s important that, as you reflect on the details of what you want to manifest, you also keep the big picture in mind.

Big questions to ask yourself this full moon include: How can I make more time for creative expression? How can better time management help me to achieve my goals? Am I so focused on how things should go, that I am not leaving enough room for the universe to do its thing? These questions are key because it’s important to make time to do what we need to achieve our goals, but we must also be flexible enough to let the universe intervene with a potentially better option. This Full Moon in Virgo challenges us to find this balance.

As far as full moon rituals go, all signs could benefit from a little cleansing and releasing activity this Virgo full moon, especially after mercury retrograde. If you acknowledged any recurring beliefs, patterns or habits that frustrated you over the last three weeks, it’s time to let them go. Write them down on a piece of paper, the smaller the better. If you have a small ritual candle, hold it to your heart and ask the universe to release the habits, beliefs and patterns that no longer serve you. Light your candle and then use the flame to burn your paper. When it is finished burning, take the ashes and dispose of them, asking the earth to take them and transmute them into healing and love. Try to do this within 48 hours of the full moon.

Energetically, all signs will feel the influence of this Virgo full moon, but Sagittarius, Gemini and Pisces might get a little extra pressure. Remember a full moon is about letting go all you no longer need to manifest your dreams. See what comes up, let it flow and then let it go!

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this full moon will send some beams of healing to your 9th house of travel, higher education, entrepreneurship, legal matters and foreigners. You may hear an update on a trip, decide to plan one, hear back from a program or even finalize a legal matter.

Expect the unexpected and try to remain as flexible as you can with any changes. Uranus is sending some positive vibes your way, so even if you hear something you don’t immediately love, push yourself to find the gem in the ash.

Gemini

Your home will be front and center during this full moon, Gemini. It seems you may have a project that’s been dragging on, but some sort of surprise development could arise to finally propel you forward. It may not look that way upon first glance, but the beauty is always in the details. Look deep and you will find that the universe has given you exactly what you need—as usual!

Pisces

This full moon highlights your romantic or business partner, Pisces. Communication may have been a little wonky for the last few weeks, but you can kiss that issue bye-bye. An unexpected development may give you the space and support you need to finally talk things through and get them back on track. Remember, the goal here is understanding, compassion and love. As long as you focus on that, you can expect some progress.