The Supermoon In Scorpio On April 26 Is An Incredible Opportunity To Heal

Scroll To See More Images

There’s a supermoon, a Full Moon in Scorpio, coming on April 26 and it will be packing quite the punch! This intuition-charging full moon might have us all up in our feelings as we address topics regarding our boundaries, intimacy and security. Above all else, this moon will challenge us to release fear, control, obsession and trauma in order to transform.

There is a reason why full moons are a time for release. Astronomically, when the moon and the sun are exactly opposite of one another, the moon’s glow is most visible, lighting the earth at maximum potential. Just as the moon’s light physically lights up the world, metaphysical astrologers see full moons as a time for illumination and revelation. Once things are brought to light during a full moon, you can’t unsee them. All that’s left is to deal with them, heal and move on from what no longer serves you.

The full moon will empower us to do just that! Scorpio energy is all about achieving emotional security, whereas Taurus energy is all about physical security and requires digging deep. This Full Moon in Scorpio illuminates this as the moon—which governs our feelings and emotions—highlights our need for emotional security and the sun—which governs our identity and ego—highlights our need for physical security.

What do you need to give up in order to satisfy both? What fears, anxieties, obsessions or controls can you release to make more room for the intimacy that creates the emotional security you seek? What traumas do you need to heal from in order to truly transform? Powered by the pressure of Saturn and Uranus, this Full Moon in Scorpio will ask you to answer all of this and more.

The trick to tackling this delicate balance is by tapping into your intuition and allowing it to lead you towards transformation. Further maximize the energy of this full moon by digging deep into your shadows and embracing all of you—even the parts of yourself you judge or condemn. Send those pieces of yourself love and support, paving the way for total self-acceptance. Journaling about these parts of yourself could bring powerful healing right now.

This is especially important for Taurus, Leo and Aquarius. Read on to see how each sign will be affected when the Full Moon in Scorpio occurs.

Taurus

Taurus, your long-term relationships and business partnerships will be highlighted during this Scorpio Full Moon. Information that you won’t expect may pop up, potentially influencing your love life, your career or both. Remember, this full moon is just an opportunity for you to set clear boundaries, so be mindful of the boundaries of others and feel secure within yourself as you set your own.

Aquarius

Your career is front and center during the Full Moon in Scorpio, Aquarius. You are being pushed to ensure balance between your career goals and your personal goals. Has focus on one caused neglect of the other? If so, now is the time to take a step back and reassess. Where can you release control, fear or obsession and encourage growth?

Leo

Leo, home and family are incredibly important for you during the Full Moon in Scorpio, but you might have something come up at work that puts a lot on your plate all at once. If you find yourself feeling overwhelmed, remember this full moon is just an opportunity to show you where your boundaries might need adjustments. It’s also a time to ask for help and support. If you haven’t been the best at that as of late, there’s no time like this full moon to start reaching out.