The Full Moon in Gemini on December 18 Forces You to Reflect on 2021

The final full moon of the year, a super expansive Full Moon in Gemini, arrives on December 18 to help us kiss 2021 bye, bye, bye. Powered by Jupiter, expansion comes to all who wish—just as long as you use this powerful full moon as a time to reflect, plot and plan. Ready to power into 2022 under this full moon energy? Scroll down for the lowdown.

Aptly named the Cold Moon or the Long Night Moon, the last full moon of the year comes around during the darkest and coldest time of year in the Northern Hemisphere. Fortunately, this Full Cold Moon lights up our sky just days before the Winter Solstice, aka the shortest day of the year, reminding us that spring isn’t too far off! From that point forward, the days will start to lengthen, signaling for us to get ready for the birth of a new season. It is a time to evaluate all we’ve learned this year, mull it over and integrate it into new plans and goals for the upcoming year. This full moon kicks off exactly this energy.

Remember, full moons are the peak of a 29.5 day lunar cycle. They are all about culminations, conclusions, realizations and epiphanies. It is more of a time for us to be still and observe, and less so a time for action. What’s more, full moons are about finding balance, often between two opposing forces, pressures or circumstances. It is through balance that we can access deeper compassion for ourselves and for others. Each full moon asks us to dig deeper for said balance.

In particular, this Full Moon in Gemini asks us to find balance between logic and intuition, personal truth and collective truth and learning and knowing. With the Sun in the sign of Sagittarius, one part of us is focused on accumulating knowledge, exploring the grander world and pushing the boundaries of personal freedom. As the moon opposes the sun in the sign of Gemini, the other part of us is more focused on all things emotional—wanting to communicate, share and understand them, especially intellectually.

This full moon is about balancing these two urges, pushing us to find comfort in exploring how our personal emotions and feelings fit in with the collective as a whole. Also, on a more practical level, this full moon pushes us to prioritize handling the minute, practical, sometimes boring aspects of our lives to create adequate space to experience the more fun and exploratory adventures that fulfill us.

Furthermore, this energy will be amplified by the expansive nature of Jupiter, who will be making a sextile to this full moon. In sextile, Jupiter will expand upon anything you put your energy into around the days of the full moon. Even more specifically, it could potentially bring news tying back to intentions you made back in June, during the New Moon in Gemini.

Full moons are notorious for their feedback on our lives, and if we learn to take circumstances that come up around this time as such, we can use it to our advantage. It is only through that lens that you can approach the future with a level head, light heart and the trust in your powers to manifest the things you wish.

This Full Moon in Gemini will influence everyone—but Virgo, Pisces, Gemini and Sagittarius may feel this energy most deeply. Compassion, observation and optimism are your tools to navigate this energy. Virgo and Pisces, finding balance between home and family will be a big focus for you. Virgo, are you making enough time for your responsibilities at home? Pisces, are you spending too much focus on home and neglecting your responsibilities at work? Gemini and Sag, how are those boundaries? Are you balancing your needs with the needs of those around you? If any partnership is to be successful, it must be mutually beneficial.

For everyone else, whether you love what comes up or not, just remember this is a time for understanding, compassion and curiosity. And most importantly, It’s time for expansion—so expand, my loves! Happy Full Moon!