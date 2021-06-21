The Super Strawberry Full Moon in Capricorn on June 24 Brings Good News, Finally

Eclipse season is over, Mercury goes direct on June 22 and one of the sweetest full moons of the year, the Full Moon in Capricorn, will arrive on June 24. It’s time to reap the benefits of all the hard work you’ve been putting towards the intentions you set back on the January 13 new moon. Are you ready to soar?

When the Sun and Moon are exactly 180 degrees away from each other, or in completely opposite parts of the sky, we have a full moon. Astrologically, the full moon is a time when we can have revelations about ourselves and our circumstances, as well as see the intentions (or lack of intentions) we made in the past come to fruition. Overall, this opportunity is a chance to not only realign with our highest goals, but also to course-correct if we got a little off balance along the way.

Given that this Super Strawberry Full Moon is in the sign of Capricorn opposite the sun in Cancer, we are being encouraged to think about our professional goals and achievements (Capricorn) as well as how we show up at home (Cancer). Big questions you can ask yourself during this full moon include: Am I as committed to my career as I am to my family? How can I better balance my obligations at home with my responsibilities of work? How can I become more independent and self-sufficient without losing my vulnerability and openness?

Try to take some time to journal about these questions. You may find that your own inner guidance will provide some much-needed insight into where you are currently and where you have room to be more balanced.

“ This will be one of the first full moons in a while that has no tense interactions. ”

What’s most exciting about this Full Moon in Capricorn is that Jupiter will be sending a beam of bliss in its direction. This will be one of the first full moons in a while that has no tense interactions (or interference) from any of the other planets. Yes, you might be filled with the desire to reflect, but the energy of Jupiter will not only ignite your sense of purpose and confidence—it will also bring a little more sparkle in your life. And you deserve it!

Jupiter is the planet of expansion, luck and joy, and he will surely expand upon anything the universe has been brewing for you. If you can, think back to January 13 to remember what was happening in your life. You might find that whatever comes up during this June 24 full moon is an expansion upon that energy.

Fortunately, all signs will get to feel the effects of this glorious Full Moon in Capricorn, but Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces and Scorpio will feel it most pleasantly. To Aries, Libra and Cancer: If the energy of this moon feels insubstantial for you, remember to take it in stride. Sometimes you have to make your own magic, so look for any silver linings you can find and celebrate them. Either way, next month’s full moon will be your time to shine.

So, soak up this beautiful full moon, loves! You deserve whatever magic comes your way!