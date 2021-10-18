The Full Moon in Aries On October 20 Is A Time Of Major Transformation

The Full Moon in Aries, arguably the boldest full moon of the year, arrives on October 20 to help us bust through any stagnant energy holding us back from our deepest magic. This full moon comes almost immediately after four planets go direct (Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter and Mercury), igniting a period that allows us to integrate all the lessons their retrogrades taught us. Read on for deets on how to magnify the energy of this powerful Full Moon while you can!

Aptly named a Hunter’s Moon, the Full Moon in Aries is the second full moon after the equinox and our ancestors saw it as the start of a period of hunting in preparation for winter. During this time, they would push to get all of their hunting and gathering completed to begin storing food for the colder months, when hunting would be less productive.

Transformation is key at this time, both physically and psychologically. Physically, this time is when daylight becomes shorter; plants begin to wither and die, returning gracefully back to the earth. Psychologically, our egos begin to recede, attempting to make room for others, often by first deepening our understanding of the important relationships in our lives.

This is necessary—how could we survive the coldest, darkest months without the teamwork and companionship that comes from others? We couldn’t then and still can’t now.

Above all else, the Full Moon in Aries asks us where we need to find balance between our personal, ego-centric desires and the desires of those around us. Compromise is needed to create room for true collaboration and evolution. However, it is unnecessary for you to completely abandon your desires. You can nurture them as well, so long as it doesn’t lead to the downfall of others. This is a time of finding creative solutions that allow you to honor both what is yours and what is not.

This is amplified given the amount of time we’ve spent in self-reflection over the last few months due to so many of the larger planets being in retrograde. Pluto, after being retrograde from April 27 to October 6, had us wondering about our relationship to power. Now, he wants us to step into our power if we didn’t before, or empower others if we’ve failed to do so in the past.

Saturn, after being retrograde from May 23 to October 10, had us thinking about how, where and why we place unnecessary limits on our potential. Now, he wants us to build stable structures that free us from self-limiting behavior.

Jupiter, after being retrograde from June 20 to October 18, pushed us to evaluate the beliefs that rule our perception of life. Now, he wants us to shed those beliefs like the cocoon of a caterpillar, expand to our fullest potential and fly like a beautiful butterfly.

And finally—Mercury, after being retrograde from September 27 to October 18, urged us to examine the processes and habits that kept us stuck in Groundhog-Day-like experiences. Now, he wants us to implement new processes and habits that allow us to finally start a new cycle.

All together, these planets moving direct combined with the powerfully-supported fire of this Full Moon in Aries will give us the chance to finally propel forward. Jupiter will magnify the energy you put out and Pluto and Mars will add some spice to the mix.

Focus on releasing anything that no longer serves you during this full moon, so you can free yourself from all the lessons the last few months have taught you. Smudging your space, relaxing in a cleansing bath and even just journaling under the moon can help the process along.

All signs will feel the energy of this full moon, so embrace it and allow it to connect you deeper with your magic. Happy Full Moon!