How The Full Moon In Aries Will Affect Your Sign This October

Let’s start this month off with a bang—and by a bang, I mean the full moon in Aries happening on October 1, 2020. For this upcoming full moon, also called the Hunter’s Full Moon, the universe is asking us to dig even deeper into ourselves, as Chiron, the wounded healer of the zodiac, will be in tight conjunction with this lunar event.

If you’re hoping to see the full moon for yourself, it will reach its peak at around 5:06 P.M. ET, although you’ll be able to see it best once the sun goes down. Let its image be a reminder for you to become more full, emotionally speaking. Given that Mars is currently in retrograde, this full moon allows for opportunities for healing to be revealed to us, so it will be a chance to finally tend to the wounds buried deep in our psyche.

Are you ready to heal? Read on for details regarding how each sign will be affected. Happy full moon!

Aries

This full moon will meet Chiron in your sign, triggering a surge of energy which (if not channeled appropriately) could bring some internal tension. You might also find yourself feeling a little insecure about your appearance or personality around this time, so honor your sensitivity and try not to get too wrapped up in anyone else’s negative comments, or your own low self-esteem.

The trick to managing this is to look within. Meditate on the first time you felt insecure or unlovable and send love back to yourself at that age. This full moon gives you the chance to heal your inner child, so take all the heightened energy you feel and channel it into loving energy, and love on your inner child as deeply as you can.

Taurus

This full moon could trigger your desire (or crutch) to escape or hide from reality, Taurus. This is because Chiron will be meeting the full moon in your 12th house of secrets, unconscious and self-undoing. Your best bet in managing this energy is addressing the ways in which you block your own magic. How have you been preventing yourself from sharing your gifts with the world?

If a secret is revealed, know that the universe believes you are ready for this information, and that it is essential to your highest good. We are never given more than we can handle, so it’s best for you to accept this information try to utilize it to more deeply understand yourself.

Gemini

Your friendship sector will be highlighted this October full moon, potentially bringing up wounds that have not fully healed when it comes to fitting into a social circle. If you find that this full moon has you feeling like an outsider, don’t despair—remember that this is an opportunity for you to finally confront anything from your past that could be preventing you from accomplishing your dreams.

Fitting into a social circle is an important part of being human, but fitting into the right circle is even more crucial. Re-evaluate your friendships and make sure they are in alignment with your highest and best self. A tight and supportive circle only allows you to shine brighter!

Cancer

This full moon could bring up any insecurities centered around success and your professional status, Cancer. Mars retrograde might have you feeling like you are trying to run in quicksand, but the trick to moving forward is actually to stop running, slow down and look around.

Now is not the time to push forward professionally, but instead the time to reevaluate your trajectory and be willing to revamp your course of action. Insecurities and doubts are only emotional—they are not actual truth. Just because you feel like something is impossible to overcome right now does not actually make it insurmountable. Insecurity is just an indication that you should pause and reassess.

Leo

This full moon, Chiron and Mars retrograde are highlighting your beliefs, exploration, higher education, legal matters and travel sector, Leo. You might find yourself thinking deeply about where you’ve been, where you are now and where you want to go in the future.

If you’re feeling doubtful about the reality of getting where you want to go, that’s okay. Chiron is asking you to address those doubts, dig deep into your past and trace them back to where they first started, then send love to that younger version of you.

Mars retrograde asks for you to make adjustments to the path you are on, so you can get to where you want to be more efficiently. The full moon highlights all of this because now is the time to make the changes necessary for you to accomplish all your dreams.

Virgo

Intimacy, property, taxes, investments and how you share resources will be highlighted this full moon, Virgo. Have you been setting appropriate boundaries for yourself and others? If not, you might finally understand how you can adjust to ensure you’re protecting your interests a bit better.

This is also a great time for you to re-evaluate your budget and work to lower your debt. Any fears about intimacy or difficulties sharing your resources with others should also be addressed. The goal is to focus on recognizing what is truly yours versus what is another’s, then establishing the guidelines upon which sharing can happen fairly. Use this full moon to ensure those boundaries are set in place.

Libra

Relationships are a big focus for you this full moon, Libra. This might include business partnerships or long-term romantic relationships, or potentially both. Use this full moon to ensure you are balancing your needs in your relationship with the needs of your partner. You might find that insecurities around your relationship will arise, and be frustrated by your inability to find an immediate solution to your issues.

The best way to work with this energy is to focus on what you can do to make changes to the dynamic. This doesn’t mean you have to over or under-compromise—it means understanding when you can rise, and creating space for the other person to rise with you.

Scorpio

This full moon will highlight your day-to-day responsibilities, health and pets, Scorpio. Now is the time to focus on ways that you can be more efficient. Kick some bad habits to the curb, stop procrastinating and make self-care a real priority!

If your work circumstances undergo some changes, make an effort to embrace them. Trust that the universe has your best interests at heart and that you’re taking steps towards achieving your dreams, slowly but surely.

Sagittarius

This full moon will fall in your house of fun, creativity, romance and children. Have you been stalling on a creative project? Or worse, have you been working so hard, you haven’t made any time for fun in your life? Well, this full moon wants to put an end to that and remind you how important balance can be.

Creativity and fun are just as essential to accomplishing your goals as hard work. If your goal is achieved but you’re miserable, what was the point of pursuing it? Sometimes, our greatest inspirations appear in our downtime. Use this full moon as an opportunity to reconnect with a passion or creative pursuit, and give yourself the time to enjoy.

Capricorn

Your home life is top of mind during this full moon, Capricorn. You might have trouble finalizing a new place, deciding on a roommate or finishing a renovation. With Mars retrograde in this sector, things might not be going exactly as planned, and Chiron messing with your confidence definitely won’t make you feel any better about it.

The trick to managing the delays and anxieties is to simply let things go. Leave it all up to the universe! Allow things to unfold as they may, trusting that how they work out will be the best possible scenario. Also, be sure to avoid any drama at home affecting your career obligations—if nothing else, remember that balance is key during this full moon, Cap.

Aquarius

This full moon will bring focus to your siblings, transportation, technology, communication and learning sectors, Aquarius. If you find yourself negotiating something important, try to strike a balance between showing compassion and sticking with your boundaries. Being a pushover doesn’t help anyone, including you.

Oh, and Aquarius? If you find that a gadget breaks or malfunctions during this time, replacing it now is okay. That said, try to avoid purchasing any other new tech until Mars goes direct. There might be issues you won’t expect.

Pisces

Get ready to address any financial issues you’ve been neglecting, Pisces, as this full moon is here to illuminate your earned income and self-worth sector. Have you been going after what you are truly worth? If not, it’s time to reflect on why.

Settling for less than you deserve is not what the universe wants for you. In fact, it wants you to play big and bet on yourself, the way you would bet on others you respect and trust. Find ways to boost your self-confidence so that you can make moves towards your dreams. You are worth it!