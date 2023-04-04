The Pink Moon in Libra Wants You to Blossom Like the Rare & Beautiful Flower You Are

Scroll To See More Images

When this chaotic world has you feeling the blues, the cosmos eventually blesses us with some pink. Get ready, because the full Pink Moon in Libra of April 2023 is fast approaching. This refreshing lunation will restore our sense of serenity as springtime begins to bloom, but it will also encourage us to reflect on what has come to fruition since September 2022.

The cosmos offers us a chance to reflect on what has come to fruition once a month since the full moon represents the culmination of a six-month cycle. Memories will swim to the surface during the full moon since this nostalgic lunation invokes reflection and introspection. Feelings usually run high since this is a sensitive lunation to work with, so it’s not surprising for people to go full-on hermit mode when coming to terms with what has manifested during a lunar cycle. Although full moons tend to represent the end of one cycle, this differentiates it from a new moon which usually corresponds with the beginning of a new cycle. Although slightly different, both lunations act as a checkpoint that we can use to gauge what we want to either focus on or let go of. With this in mind, use the new moon to set intentions for a new cycle while honoring the manifestation of an old cycle during a full moon.

Since astrology and spirituality flow together, the full moon always has a magical significance as well. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon in April is known as the “Pink Moon”. How fitting for springtime! However, don’t let the name of this lunation trick you since you won’t be seeing a pearly pink moon in the night sky. Of course, it would be incredible to enjoy the beginning of spring with a colorful lunation, the Pink Moon actually correlates with the blooming of moss phlox, a pretty pink wildflower native to eastern North America. Although this lunation isn’t the most colorful, the Pink Moon does represent the blooming of springtime!

The Full Pink Moon in Libra 2023, Explained

The full moon will take place on April 6 at 12:34 a.m. ET, rising at 16 degrees Libra while opposing the exalted sun in Aries. While Libra represents the other and compromise, Aries represents the self and dissension. Aries thrives during periods of self-focus since this is a highly self-sufficient zodiac sign. However, Libra seeks partnership since this commitment-focused zodiac sign does best when working alongside others. As the full moon opposes the exalted sun, keep the old saying, “There’s no ‘I’ in team” in mind since the opposition highlights the strengths of independence and teamwork.

During the full moon, consider what has occurred or unfolded over the last six months since the full moon in Libra will act as a checkpoint for balance, commitment, justice, and reciprocity. For some, this cycle may have been more romantically-inclined or partnership-focused. Opportunities to commit to new relationships may have risen as well as taking pre-existing relationships a step further. However, the lunar cycle may have also influenced harmony and reciprocity since it would have been imperative to align all commitments. Ideally, we would have also worked on keeping our arrangements 50/50 to ensure that our and the other’s needs were met. Given that Libra is the sign of the scales, this can also extend to a sense of justice. So, we may have adopted an “eye for an eye” mentality to maintain equity.

Since the full moon will ascend on Jupiter’s day, there might be some larger-than-life feelings! Jupiter is the major benefic planet in astrology, so we can infer that this lunation will have an overall positive vibration. However, the magickal correlation of the day with the lunation may infer that we need to seek moderation with whatever brings us pleasure and joy.

Aside from the opposition to the sun, Luna will also oppose Chiron in Aries, creating polarization between the peaceful lunation and the asteroid of core wounds. Chiron is the asteroid that rules over wounds we may struggle to deal with, so Chiron in Aries may arouse wounds relating to our independence, identity, and anger. As the moon meets Chiron in opposition, this may infer that it’s time to feel at peace with asking for and accepting help from others without fear of losing our autonomy. It may even be an excellent transit to lay frustrations to rest since emotional balance is more important than indulging in aggravations. As the opposition unfolds, expect to feel bittersweet at the end of this lunar cycle.