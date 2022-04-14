April’s Full Moon Illuminates The Shadows Of Your Closest Relationships

Scroll To See More Images

Partnerships are top of mind as we approach the season’s first full moon, a magical Full Pink Moon on April 16. The need to balance our authenticity, desires and self-assertion with the needs of others brings the energy of compromise to this full moon. While the moon will appear full from Friday through Monday, it will reach peak fullness on Saturday, April 16 at 2:55 p.m. EST.

We are still fresh off the vibes of the week’s earlier Jupiter Neptune Conjunction, so it’s time to drop those rose-colored glasses and discover that balance. Are you feeling ready for some revelations?

As with all full moons, we will be urged to reevaluate our lives as feedback and information we need to proceed is revealed to us. You see, full moons are all about culmination, revolution and epiphanies. If you think about it, just like the adage, “as above, so below,” above the moon shines in her full glory, no part of her hidden. Below, just as she’s revealed in her glory, so are the messages we need to evolve.

Funny enough, the moments when the moon is brightest in the sky are the same moments when the sun is completely opposite of her, creating space for her to be seen. They are in perfect harmony, balanced, aligned and shining their brightest, reminding us of the ways we must find balance in our lives where all parts of us can shine.

The Full Moon In Libra

Called the Pink Moon for its springtime timing and association with blooming pink wildflowers, the full moon won’t actually light the sky pink. However, it will spur us to think pink (as in love) and examine our relationships with others. The sun is positioned in headstrong, me-focused, fiery Aries, which invites us to go after our needs, assert our desires and launch headfirst into our ideas. The moon lingers in intellectual, compromise-focused Libra, asking us to see all sides of all circumstances and find the beauty in life. At odds, as they are with this Full Moon in Libra, we are given the opportunity to learn how to improve our relationships through compromise and compassion while simultaneously honoring our own individual truth. Yes, it’s kind of a balancing act.

This theme will only be magnified by four other players throwing their energy in the mix. Pluto will square the Full Moon in Libra, Saturn will trine it and Neptune and Jupiter will quincunx it. It will be a time of adjustment for all of us. Pluto in square to the full moon urges for an adjustment to how you experience, wield and use power.

Use The Full Moon in Libra To Find Balance In Relationships

Circumstances might come up that allow you to more deeply understand your relationship with power. Do you stand up for yourself or do you allow others to walk over you? Do you walk over others or do you empower them? What parts of yourself do you need to truly let go of to transform?

Harkening back to the Neptune Jupiter conjunction, that energy will still be active—but not harmoniously positioned to this full moon. You might additionally be tasked with evaluating if your relationship expectations are realistic. Finally, Saturn will throw you the support necessary to find stability in whatever you decide, creating a more sturdy foundation for how you approach relationships. Reflection will be key in navigating this complex mix of energy.

Never fear, astro babes. What is life without reflection? How are you to create and share your magic with the world without embarking on this journey fully conscious? Allow the energy of this glorious Pink Full Moon to crack you open a bit and let your own unique beauty flow through.