Score! 10 Amazingly Chic Full Midi Skirts For Under $100

Too often, women are told to stay far, far away from anything that resembles the midi skirt. The style’s hemline—which, as its name implies—hovers in the middle of mini and maxi skirts and has a less-than-stellar reputation for looking dowdy, ugly, unflattering, and decided un-sexy.

Fans of the style, however, will tell you that a full midi skirt can actually look quite chic and classically ladylike when paired with simple pumps (best not to pair a midi with flats unless you’re a vertical overachiever), and fitted blouses or sweaters.

While “ladylike” was a buzzword in general during both fall 2013 and spring 2014 runways, it’s the full midi skirt that’s captured our hearts the most thanks to its ability to instantly chic up our overall appearance, and take us back to a bygone era when women really dressed for almost every occasion.

Worried about appearing too retro? Pair your full midi skirt with modern staples, such as a cropped moto jacket, a chic crop top that shows just a sliver of midsection, or a shrunken gray sweatshirt.

Here, we’ve rounded up 10 full midi skirts that are all under $100, but look like million bucks.