See The Full Lookbook For H&M’s New Conscious Partywear Collection

When it comes to eco-friendly fashion, few mass retailers do it better than H&M, whose Conscious Collection lines combine recyclable materials with stylish aesthetics. Now, the brand is kicking this idea up a notch by creating Conscious Exclusive, a brand-new partywear collection made from sustainable materials.

The range— set to launch in select H&M stores on April 4—features high-glamour clothing and accessories for both men and women inspired by old Hollywood, such dramatic gowns, crisp tailoring, bohemian kimonos and backless jumpsuits.

Every item in the collection is crafted from environmentally-conscious fabrics, such as organic cotton, recycled polyester, and TENCEL, which is certainly a rarity when it comes to party-ready attire.

We’ve rounded up all the lookbook images above—both on-model and off—so click through and let us know which items you’re planning to scoop up!