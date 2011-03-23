Full Look: Matthew Williamson for Macy’s

Finally, you can see for yourselves what Matthew Williamson came up with for his collaboration with Macy’s. The British designer told WWD a couple of weeks ago that his lower-priced line is aimed at a hipper customer, yet kept in line with his main collection by maintaining a “focus on effortless glamour; dynamic prints; loosely structured, and pops of strong color.” After taking a look, he stayed true to his word with blouses, rompers, and asymmetrical dresses featuring vibrant borderline neon yellows, fuschias, and cobalts in very Williamson-like patterns.

For the most part, the clothes are playful and funky with unapologetically clashing colors and busy ruffles, save for a few subdued exceptions in staple pants, skirts and outerwear. While the collection is by no means made for one who shies away from attention, the price caters to budgets of all ranges. Dresses are generally around $100, scarves start at $24, and tops come in at around $60. Those prices definitely make Williamson’s collaboration a must-buy, but some pieces, including a rather cheap-looking peasant dress, juvenile heart-printed tunic, and kind of irritating paint-splattered print on some numbers, won’t be on my shopping list no matter how low their prices are.

That being said, click through for a couple of the best pieces, and see the rest at InStyle to make judgements yourself. Matthew Williamson’s line will be available at 225 Macy’s stores nationwide, as well as on Macys.com beginning April 13.