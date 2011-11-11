Full ‘Hunger Games’ Trailer To Premiere On Monday

Eat your vampire lovin’ hearts out, Twihards. The highly anticipated Hunger Games franchise, based on the book series by Suzanne Collins, is due for a March 2012 release, and I have a feeling it may cream your precious Cullens at the box office.

A brief teaser for the film premiered during the MTV Video Music Awards, and fans were less than satisfied. Basically, it showed Katniss (played by one of my favorite red carpet girlies,Jennifer Lawrence) dashing around the woods wielding a bow and arrow (see above). Anyway, as of this Monday, November 14, the wait is officially over!

The full trailer will have its world premiere on ABC’s Good Morning America at 8 AM. It will even be introduced by babealicious star Josh Hutcherson, who plays Katniss’ love interest/rival Peeta Mellark. Anyway, I can’t wait to see what the flick has in store for us.

Do you think Hunger Games will be more popular than Twilight? Vote below!