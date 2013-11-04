‘Full House’ is Getting a Sequel! Here Are 9 Other ’90s Shows That Deserve a Reboot

Big news for fans of ’90s sitcoms: According to sources, “Full House” may soon be returning to air. No, not in its original form that included a single dad, his three kids, and a host of errant relatives and friends all smushed into one row house in San Francisco, but in an updated, truncated form. The new series will reportedly be focused on the lives of now-adult D.J. and Stephanie Tanner (played by Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin, respectively). And supposedly most of the old gang will return to reprise their roles.

“Last month I was asked by ABC and [Warner Bros.] to write a new show for the “Full House” characters,” said Jeff Franklin, the man responsible for the super-popular TGIF series. “Everyone I’ve spoken with were very open to the idea [of returning].

We’re not entirely surprised “Full House” would be on the shortlist for a comeback. After all, we all saw how crazy everyone went over the recent update of “Boy Meets World,” (called “Girl Meets World”—how original) but there’s still a long list of ’90s shows that deserve a reboot.

It’s not that we don’t like the Tanner clan—we love the Tanner clan. They’re responsible for brining us Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, after all. It’s just that, of all the ’90s shows we’d want to catch up with, well, the goofy “Full House” commune isn’t necessarily at the top of the heap. That said, we’ve compiled 9 shows we hope are next in line for a 2013 update, so click through the gallery and check ’em out!

What other ’90s series would you want to see rebooted? Let us know below!