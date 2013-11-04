‘Full House’ is Getting a Sequel! Here Are 9 Other ’90s Shows That Deserve a Reboot

Big news for fans of ’90s sitcoms: According to sources, “Full House” may soon be returning to air. No, not in its original form that included a single dad, his three kids, and a host of errant relatives and friends all smushed into one row house in San Francisco, but in an updated, truncated form. The new series will reportedly be focused on the lives of now-adult D.J. and Stephanie Tanner (played by Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin, respectively). And supposedly most of the old gang will return to reprise their roles.
“Last month I was asked by ABC and [Warner Bros.] to write a new show for the “Full House” characters,” said Jeff Franklin, the man responsible for the super-popular TGIF series. “Everyone I’ve spoken with were very open to the idea [of returning].
We’re not entirely surprised “Full House” would be on the shortlist for a comeback. After all, we all saw how crazy everyone went over the recent update of “Boy Meets World,” (called “Girl Meets World”—how original) but there’s still a long list of ’90s shows that deserve a reboot.
It’s not that we don’t like the Tanner clan—we love the Tanner clan. They’re responsible for brining us Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, after all. It’s just that, of all the ’90s shows we’d want to catch up with, well, the goofy “Full House” commune isn’t necessarily at the top of the heap. That said, we’ve compiled 9 shows we hope are next in line for a 2013 update, so click through the gallery and check ’em out!
"Blossom"
The premise: Adult Blossom Russo runs — what else? — a vintage store with her best friend and roommate Six in downtown L.A. The show follows the women as they search for suitable boyfriends, try to bring floppy velvet hats back in style, and attempt to keep their struggling shop afloat. Whoa!
"Clarissa Explains it All"
The premise: It's 20 years later and Clarissa and her best friend Sam are now married and have two precocious kids of their own. After launching a failed internet start-up, Clarissa's meddling brother Ferguson (Ferganerd!) is forced to move in with his sister and take care of the kids, forcing Clarissa to, yes, explain it all once again.
"Felicity"
The premise: The narrative arc of "Felicity" was supposedly about the love triangle between her and Ben and Noel, but the real drama of the show was "Felicity" actress Keri Russell cutting off her long curly locks into an unconscionable pixie cut. As a reboot, we catch up with Felicity in the present day. She and Ben are divorced (he cheated on her, natch) and she's a single mother trying to find herself (again).
"My So-Called Life"
The premise: Did Angela ever get over Jordan Catalano? Did Bryan ever get over Angela? And did Jordan ever learn to, you know, read? We need answers!
"Saved By The Bell"
The premise: The cast of "Saved By The Bell" is old enough to have high school-age kids of their own by now, and we know they'd get into trouble. Because Zack Morris really does deserve a too-clever-for-his-own-good cell phone-wielding son.
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer"
The premise: Our dream sequel? Buffy and her sister Dawn relocate to a small seaside town that just happens to be chock full of a whole new array of nasty vampires. Only this time they've got help — their supernatural crime fighting daughters!
"Fresh Prince of Bel Air"
The premise: This one's easy: The Smith clan are sitcom-ready as it is: Jaden, Will, Willow and Jada are just perfect for a "Prince" reboot. But to bring their story up to date, we'll have them cutting corners by living in the airy suburbs of Los Angeles, rather than fancy Bel Air. Even the prince has to cut back in a recession, you know.
"Dawson's Creek"
The premise: Okay, so maybe we got a little wrapped up in the endless Pacey-Joey-Dawson love triangle of Teenagers Who Talked Like Very Well-Spoken Adults, but it was so much fun to watch. A "Dawson"'s sequel would have us catching up with the children of Pacey and Joey, and sad old Dawson (and his incredible forehead). His filmmaking career in shambles, Dawson teams up with Potter kids to inject new life into his tired old scripts.
"Party Of Five"
The premise: Precocious Claudia (Lacey Chabert) returns home after ten years of living in France to find her family is in shambles. Her older brother Bailey has just passed away, and she has to take care of his kids while also keeping her remaining siblings together. She's also responsible for watching over her younger brother Owen (remember baby Owen?), now a rambunctious, out of control teen.