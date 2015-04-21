Confirmed: A ‘Full House’ Sequel is Coming to Netflix for 13 Episodes

For moths, we’ve been reporting that there a chance a “Full House” reunion show was in the works. Well, last night on “Jimmy Kimmel,” star John Stamos—who played Uncle Jesse, an Elvis-obsessed hottie with killer hair and a pechant for white v-necks and flannels—confirmed it’s way better than that: Netflix has ordered a full 13-episode spinoff on the beloved ’90s sitcom.

Let’s all say it together: Have mercy!

The multi-camera comedy—called “Fuller House”—will focus on original cast members DJ (Candace Cameron-Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Kimmy Gibler (Andrea Barber). Stamos, who’s producing the show, will guest star, while apperances by original cast members Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, and Lori Loughlin are in the works.

The real wild card, though, will be the Olsen twins who—let’s be real—probably wouldn’t touch this with a ten-foot pole. They’re serious designers now, and thought of them having to stand by and watch Coulier do his Bullwinkle impression is laugh-out-loud comical at this point.

In case you’re too young to remember, the show was about a father of three girls (Sagat) who invites his brother-in-law and best friend to help raise his kids after his wife dies. Mary-Kate and Ashley rose to international fame by playing the catchphrase-spewing little Michelle (“You got it dude!”).

The redux will have a similar concept, but with a gender flip: This time, DJ is pregnant and widowed and still living in San Francisco, when her aspiring musician sister Stephanie, and BFF and fellow single mom Kimmy—along with Kimmy’s feisty teenage daughter Ramona—all move in to help take of DJ’s two sons.

Watch Stamos talk about the show below, and let us know if you’re psyched that “Full House” is getting a reboot!