A Full Halloween Costume In One Piece!

Let’s say you’re like me and the idea of getting dressed up for Halloweenconjures frightening visions of slutty kittens, French maids, naughty angels — I mean, we could go on forever. The effort in making a trulyhautecostume and bringing our creative visions to life just does not seem plausible. So let’s take the easy way out.

Enter San FranciscosibsRachael Mann andMackenzie Burdick, designers of the revolutionary line of body jewelry named “Litter.” The girls literally bejewel every body part you can imagine — from thighs to feet to elbows– all hand-made from vintage chains and baubles. Litter has been a breakout hit already featured inTeen Vogue, Style.com and on the runway atChristian Cota andJasminediMilo.

Their newest and possibly most eccentric collection,Bear Cat, is the perfect go-to for your Halloween needs. Check out our picks forinsta-costume above and clickhere to shop the full collection.