This At-Home Full Body Workout Is Basically A Free Class At Equinox

One of my favorite classes at Equinox is a high-intensity interval training-style workout called MetCon3. Every time I attend, it gets my heart pumping and gives me exactly what I need in just under an hour, so it’s easy to fit into my schedule when I’m on the go—major bonus points. Even better, I’ve found that it’s super easy to replicate a similar routine at home, as this feel-the-burn sesh requires zero equipment. Basically, it has all the makings of being the ideal at-home full-body workout, so of course I had to share.

I’ve always been the kind of person that goes to the gym reluctantly, but consistently. Now that I’ve found a routine I really enjoy, though, I’ve shifted from gym-averse to someone who can’t go a day without at least 30 minutes of movement. I’ve even gotten my mom and sisters in on the sweat sesh, and they love it, too.

My full-body routine looks a little something like this: 10 exercises on repeat for a minute each, three times through. Then, it wraps up with three different fast-paced moves, executed 20 times each. Simple, yet effective thanks to the “upper body, lower body, cardio” structure of the workout. I’m able to work every part of my body with an ab finisher at the end—all in less than 40 minutes.

To break things down further, check out the visual aids below. Again, do moves 1-10 for one minute each, and repeat three times. Then, finish with 20 reps each for moves 11-13. I threw in a lil’ plank at the end there, BTW. Thank me later. Squats

To effectively execute this move, pretend you’re squatting over a toilet, sticking your butt out and keeping your shoulders back the entire time.

2. Push Ups

I do these on my knees because, well, my push up skills are lacking. But it’s a perfect equipment-free upper body exercise.

3. Jumping Jacks

Self-explanatory!

4. One-Leg Glute Press

This is a great exercise to shape your butt. Lift the right leg for the first 30 seconds and the left for the second 30 seconds.

5. Side Plank Rotations

Again, do the first 30 seconds on the right side and the second 30 seconds on the left.

6. Mountain Climbers



I truly hate doing this move, but I love the way I feel afterward.

7. Curtesy Squats

If you want to level-up this move, you can do skaters instead. There’s no shame in my curtsey-squat game, though!

8. Tricep Dips

Keep your arms looking toned with this highly effective move—if you feel the burn, it’s working.

9. Burpees

Because it wouldn’t be a HIIT class without burpees! You’re welcome.

10. Star Crunches

We end with an ab exercise, for a true full-body workout. Now repeat the above moves two more times, and give yourself a minute-long break in between each round. Don’t forget to hydrate! Then, do 20 reps each of the moves below.

11. Running Lunges

20 lunges on each leg, so 1 set is right-left.

12. Butt Lifts

Butt lifts are great move for targeting your lower abs.

13. 20 Jump Squats

These guys are a lot harder than you think. Make sure you get low on each jump.

14. One-Minute Plank



I like to throw this last move in here for an extra ab exercise. Prepare to feel incredible the second your timer runs out.