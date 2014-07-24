The Full ’50 Shades of Grey’ Movie Trailer is Here: Watch the (Sort of) Sexy Clip

It’s here! After small teasers, the full “50 Shades of Grey” movie trailer debuted on the “Today” show this morning—and it was apparently too racy to show the whole thing on morning TV. Debatable, we say.

First off, fans—who whined that the original choice for Christian Grey, Charlie Hunnam wasn’t good enough—should be pleased with Jamie Dornan—or, his look anyway. Slicked back hair, clean shaven, smoldering stare, it’s clear he’s the real draw of the targeted-to-women film, as his face isn’t shown until around the 45-second mark of the two-minute trailer.

Dakota Johnson looks predictably mousy as Anastasia Steele, and while we have no doubt she’s a fine actress, you’ll notice their chemistry isn’t really that hot.

However, as for the parts that were too sexy for morning TV? They come at the end, but all they really are quick clips of a blindfold, a bed, and Johnson in what appears to be arm restraints, but it’s nothing to clutch your pearls over.

The best part: As we suspected from the clip she shared on Instagram last weekend, Beyonce indeed recorded a sultry, slowed-down version of “Crazy in Love” for the movie, and we hear a bit in the trailer, which kinda looks like the best part of the movie.

Watch the ’50 Shades’ trailer below and let us know what you think.