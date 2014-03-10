StyleCaster
Share

50 Fugly Shoes for Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

50 Fugly Shoes for Spring

Laurel Pinson
by
50 Fugly Shoes for Spring
50 Start slideshow

Maybe it all started with Céline’s $900 fur-lined, orthopedic-looking sandals for Fall 2014. Everyone seemed to agree they were ridiculously expensive and kind of hideous … and yet, bizarrely, they also became one of the most coveted It-shoes of the season. (Kanye West apparently bought Miley Cyrus five pairs.) Whatever the reason, the “fabulously ugly” phenomenon has become a runaway trend for spring when it comes to designer shoes.

The concept of “ugly-pretty” is something the fashion world is more than familiar with: jolie-laide (French for “pretty-ugly” has been a term used in fashion for decades in relation to, say, the imperfect beauty of Sofia Coppola or Charlotte Gainsbourg.

When it comes to footwear, the trend has translated to a whole host of kind-of-hideous-kind-of-amazing shoes, from white platforms that look like something from a nurse’s uniform to Doc Marten-inspired lug-sole brogues to high fashion takes on a classic Birkenstock sandal silhouette. (Would you believe Givenchy made a $900 pair of floral-print Birkenstock-like sandals? Yep, it happened.)

MORE: The 50 Best Bags for Fall 2014

Perhaps most intriguing, the “fugly shoe” phenomenon is a decidedly high fashion one—you’ll have a much easier time getting in on the fug trend by raiding the racks at Barneys than you will at more mid-range department stores. That said, we found plenty of well-priced fugly shoes at fast fashion emporiums like Zara, H&M, and ASOS.

From white platform wedges to plastic jelly sandals, here are 50 of some of the most fabulously ugly shoes you can shop for spring—from Zara’s white court shoes and Marni’s fringe sandals to Prada’s Tevas-inspired athletic sandals and Proenza Schouler’s woven platforms. If you’re like us, you’ll probably look at each one and think, “Are they hideous? Or are they kind of everything?”

0 Thoughts?
1 of 50

Zara platform court shoe, $99 at Zara

Photo: Zara

Givenchy floral-print sandal, $895 at Kirna Zabete

Photo: Kirna Zabete

Hologram platform brogues, $134 at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Proenza Schouler woven platform shoe, $1295 at La Garconne

Photo: Proenza Schouler

Juju white jelly sandals, $37.64 at Asos

Photo: Asos

Shellys London woven star sandals, $159.56 at Asos

Photo: Asos

Senso "Igloo" sandals, $175 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch

Carven sandals, $565 at The Corner

Photo: The Corner

Pop Punk Party Heels, $99.99 at Mod Cloth

Photo: Mod Cloth

3.1 Phillip Lim open-toe lace-up bootie, $550 at 3.1 Phillip Lim

Photo: 3.1 Phillip Lim

Pollini sandals, $550 at Shoescribe.com

Photo: Shoescribe

Giambattista Valli studded sandals, $930 at MyTheresa

Photo: MyTheresa

Marni Edition fringed sandals, $770 at Ssense

Photo: Ssense

Marni jeweled satin platform sandal, $1230 at Barneys

Photo: Barneys

Topshop buckle sandals, $85 at Topshop.com

Photo: Topshop

Isabel Marant "Holden" sandals, $510 at Barneys

Photo: Barneys

See by Chloe wedge sneakers, $470 at Shopbop.com

Photo: Shopbop.com

Marni pony-hair sandals, $890 at Ssense

Photo: Ssense

Stuart Weitzman leopard-print buckled sandal, $335 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus

Prada suede color-block sandals, $675 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue

Calvin Klein elastic wedge sandals, $141.14 at Asos

Photo: Asos

"Enemy" ankle boots, $122.32 at Asos

Photo: Asos

"Jerome" sneakers, $391 at Rachel Comey

Photo: Rachel Comey

Jil Sander Navy platform sandals, $245 at Yoox

Photo: Yoox

"Bio" sandal, $79.90 at Zara

Photo: Zara

Robert Clergerie platform creeper, $495 at La Garconne

Photo: La Garconne

Robert Clergerie double-strap platform sandal, $495 at La Garconne

Photo: La Garconne

Prada strappy canvas sandals, $850 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue

Nicholas Kirkwood raffia sandals, $820 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Marni criss-cross platform wedge, $820 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus

Loafers, $49.95 at H&M

Photo: H&M

Valentino lace and suede sneakers, $695 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus

Flat leather sandal, $89.90 at Zara

Photo: Zara

Miu Miu side-zip sneaker, $650 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Cut-out leather moccasin, $129 at Zara

Photo: Zara

Leather sandal with metal detail, $79.90 at Zara

Photo: Zara

Acne Studios "Derby" shoe, $570 at La Garconne

Photo: La Garconne

L'Autre Chose mule, $470 at Shoescribe.com

Photo: Shoescribe

Balenciaga riding sandals, $605 at Barneys

Photo: Barneys

Woman by Common Projects classic loafer, $472 at La Garconne

Photo: La Garconne

10 Crosby Derek Lam, $395 at shopbop.com

Photo: Shopbop

Rochas loafer clog, $895 at La Garconne

Photo: La Garconne

Balenciaga sandals, $555 at Barneys

Photo: Barneys

Fendi spiked-heel mules, $690 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue

3.1 Phillip Lim "Cristobal" sling-back, $475 at La Garconne

Photo: La Garconne

Robert Clergerie oxford wedge, $495 at La Garconne

Photo: La Garconne

Stella McCartney faux leather mules, $765 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue

Drifter white platform shoes, $106 at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Fendi mules, $990 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Alexander Wang mesh sandal, $555 at La Garconne

Photo: La Garconne

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Fashion People on Their Phones

Fashion People on Their Phones
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share