Fubo’s Free Trial Is the Best Way to Watch ‘This Is Us’ & More TV Live For Cheap

If you love shows like This Is Us and The Bachelor, Fubo’s free trial may be the best way to stream your favorite shows live without committing to traditional cable subscription.

For those who don’t know, Fubo is a live TV streaming service that offers more than 200 channels and starts at $64.99 per month (which is still cheaper than most cable subscriptions.) According to its website, Fubo describes itself as the “world’s only sports-focused live TV streaming service with top leagues and teams, plus popular shows, movies and news for the entire household.” While Fubo offers several popular sports channels, such as NFL Network and ESPN, the service also offers dozens of other networks, like E!, Bravo and National Geographic, in its library as well.

According to a report by NScreenMEedia in 2021, the number of people who have cut the cord on their cable subscriptions has more than tripled since 2014, going from 15.6 million people to 50.4 million people in 2021. Since the decline of cable TV, many viewers have turned to streaming alternatives like Philo as way to watch their favorite shows like but without the commitment of a traditional cable plan, which are more expensive, require a physical cable installation and often come with a contract. (Fubo, on the other hand, can be cancelled at anytime, so users can test out the service without having to commit to a longer plan.) So how long is Fubo’s free trial and what else does the service offer? Read on for what to know about Fubp’s free trial ahead and what 200-plus channels are included.

How long is Fubo’s free trial?

How long is Fubo’s free trial? Fubo offers seven-day free trials for its Starter, Pro and Elite plans. Fubo’s Latino Quarterly plan does not offer a free trial. Fubo’s Starter plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 250 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time. The Pro plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 210 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time.

How much does Fubo cost?

How much does Fubo cost? Fubo starts at $64.99 per month for its Starter plan, which includes 116 channels, a DVR with 250 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time. The next level up is the Pro plan, which costs $69.99 per month and includes includes 116 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The final level is the Elite plan, which includes $79.99 per month and includes 210 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which costs $33 per month and includes 34 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time.

Fubo also offers various channel add-ons, including Showtime for $10.99 per month, Starz for $8.99 per month, Epix for $5.99 per month, AMC Premiere for $4.99 per month, and a Showtime + Starz + Epix package for $19.99 per month. The package, which saves subscribers about $6 per month from subscribing to each add-on individually, includes more than 10,000 titles on demand, as well as live and ad-free access to all three channels.

Other channel add-ons include Sports Plus with NFL RedZone (which includes 25 sports channels like NBA TV, NHL Network and ESPN U) for $10.99 per month; Fubo Extra (which includes 43 additional channels like Cooking Channel, Magnolia Network and National Geographic Wild) for $7.99 per month; International Sports Plus (which includes 11 international sports channels like Real Madrid TV and Zona Futbol) for $6.99 per month; Adventure Plus (which includes 6 nature channels like Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel) for $4.99 per month; News Plus (which includes nine news channels like CNBC World and Law & Crime Trial Network) for $2.99 per month; NBA League Pass (which includes 10 NBA League channels) for $14.99 per month; and Sports Lite (which includes eight essential sports channels like MLB Network) for $9.99 per month.

Fubo also offers add-ons for several foreign language channels such as Latino Plus (which includes 16 Spanish-language channels like Nat Geo Mundo and EPSN HD Deportes) for $19.99 per month; RAI Italia (an Italian-language channel) for $8.99 per month; TV5Monde (a French-language channel) for $9.99 per month; Portuguese Plus (which includes five Portuguese-language channels) for $14.99 per month; and Entretenimiento Plus (which includes nine Spanish-language music and film channels) for $14.99 per month.

What channels are on Fubo?

What channels are on Fubo? Fubo’s Starter and Pro plans include 116 channels. Fubo Elite includes the same channels as Fubo Starter and Fubo Pro, but with a free Fubo Extra package (which includes an additional 44 channels) and a free News Plus package (which includes an additional nine channels) for a total of 210 channels. See below for a list of Fubo’s most popular channels.

What comes with Fubo?

What comes with Fubo? Along with more than 200 channels, Fubo also includes 250 hours of cloud DVR space on its Starter and Pro plans; 1,000 hours of cloud DVR space on its Elite plan; the ability to stream on three screens at once on its Starter plan; and the ability to stream on 10 screens at once on its Pro and Elite plans.

Fubo starts at $64.99 per month and offers a seven-day free trial. Sign up at Fubo.TV.

