Here’s Where You Can Spend Your FSA Dollars Online Before They Expire at the End of the Year

The end of the year is right around the corner and that means all of your unused FSA funds could go to waste. Instead of losing this money, you can use them to purchase some new items from FSA-eligible stores to find items worth of your cash.

With the new year in sight, there may be a few things that you want to purchase off your check list before January. We have some suggestions for where you can use those FSA/HSA dollars before they run out. If you’re unsure what to invest those last few dollars in, we’ve come up with a creative ideas for you.

Keep reading to learn where you can spend your FSA dollars online before they expire at the end of the year.

Thinx Super Hiphugger Period Underwear

Invest your dollars in a premium, non-toxic way to deal with your period. Period underwear is all the rage and super hassle-free — it’s also less messy than other, traditional methods. They’re super absorbent and can last an entire day.

Pair Eyeglasses

Sarting at $60, this glasses brand offers interchangeable $25 Top Frames that allow customers o change their glasses as often as they as they like. The customizable glasses come in prescription, blue light or sunglasses.

MysteryVibe Cresendo 2 Vibrator

Built with patented technology, MysteryVibe’s vibrators “bend and stretch to adapt to all bodies and genitals.” This fully customizable vibrator is built with you in mind—bending to any shape you desire. You can set it to vibrate at whatever speed you’d like and make sure you hit all six erogenous zones (clit, g-spot, p-spot) for the many orgasms you (and your partner if you’d like) deserve. It’s actually an FDA-registered device!

Glasses from Glasses USA

Right now, you can take 30% off your entire order (frames and lenses) for eyeglasses & sunglasses, plus you’ll get free shipping to your doorstep with the code “EOY30”, until December 31st.

Saalt Wear Seamless Thong

There are so comfortable and dry, you’ll want to wear these every day for all of life’s leaks. The Thong from Saalt offers light absorbency (which means holds equivalent to 2 light tampons). Perfect for those light days.