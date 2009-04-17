Object Of Desire

Frye Liz Ankle Boot, $248, at thefryecompany.com

Reason #1

These boots have the marvelous rounded toe and platform silhouette of a fierce Balenciaga boot for a fraction of the price.

Reason #2

Frye Boots come with a 146-year history and they’ve only gotten better with age. The oldest continuously operated shoe company in the United States is all about master craftsmanship — it takes over 190 steps to construct a single pair of shoes.

Reason #3

The natural leather gives a seventies collegiate flair to a sweater and jeans.