Object Of Desire
Frye Liz Ankle Boot, $248, at thefryecompany.com
Reason #1
These boots have the marvelous rounded toe and platform silhouette of a fierce Balenciaga boot for a fraction of the price.
Reason #2
Frye Boots come with a 146-year history and they’ve only gotten better with age. The oldest continuously operated shoe company in the United States is all about master craftsmanship — it takes over 190 steps to construct a single pair of shoes.
Reason #3
The natural leather gives a seventies collegiate flair to a sweater and jeans.