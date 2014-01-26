Found: A Perfect Lace-Up Vintage-Inspired Frye Ankle Boot

What: A burnished brown boot from heritage brand Frye with a two-inch heel, rounded toe, and plenty of extra laces to tie around the ankle.

Why: If there’s one sartorial piece the collective population of America needs during this horrific winter, it’s a pair of boots as stylish as they are utilitarian. There’s no better brand to turn to than Frye, a New England-founded leather brand that dates all the way back to 1863. (Even Taylor Swift is a fan.)

This particular pair has won our hearts because they have a little bit of a chunky heel, which adds just enough height to recall sexiness but not so much to make them unreasonable or uncomfortable. Plus, like every pair of Frye boots, they come with a two-year warranty, which is a nice bonus during such a rough winter.

How: We love them with a pair of black skinny jeans, an oversized sweater, and even a super-insulated puffy jacket on a frigid day. They will also work once winter turns to spring, with a pair of light tights and a cute sundress.

Courtney Boots, $288; at Nordstrom