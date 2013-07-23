Trend To Try: Deliciously Bold Fruit Prints For Summer

It’s no secret that around here, we love a bold print. What we love even more? A bold literal print. In the spring, we were all about actual animals printed on our clothes, and for summer, we’re stuck on the deliciously bold fruit prints that have been spotted on everything from blouses to jeans. The trend isn’t new—designers such as Moschino and Stella McCartney featured fruit prominently on last’s spring’s runways, and we spotted hoards of celebrities at Coachella this year rocking pieces covered in lemons, cherries and other edibles—but we’re now seeing super-affordable pieces hitting shelves.

The trick to making fruit prints look chic and not clownish? Keeping the rest of your outfit fairly restrained. For example, try teaming one of summer’s cheeky fruit-emblazoned silky blouses with a pair of broken-in denim shorts and a simple summer flat. What’s more, if styled correctly, that same fruit print blouse can work well into fall when worn with slim jeans and paired with a flat-knit a black sweater. Click through the gallery to shop 16 pieces with bold fruit prints now!