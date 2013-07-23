StyleCaster
Share

Trend To Try: Deliciously Bold Fruit Prints For Summer

What's hot
StyleCaster

Trend To Try: Deliciously Bold Fruit Prints For Summer

Perrie Samotin
by
Trend To Try: Deliciously Bold Fruit Prints For Summer
17 Start slideshow

It’s no secret that around here, we love a bold print. What we love even more? A bold literal print. In the spring, we were all about actual animals printed on our clothes, and for summer, we’re stuck on the deliciously bold fruit prints that have been spotted on everything from blouses to jeans. The trend isn’t new—designers such as Moschino and Stella McCartney featured fruit prominently on last’s spring’s runways, and we spotted hoards of celebrities at Coachella this year rocking pieces covered in lemons, cherries and other edibles—but we’re now seeing super-affordable pieces hitting shelves.

MORE: 20 Pairs of Summer’s Best Espadrilles 

The trick to making fruit prints look chic and not clownish? Keeping the rest of your outfit fairly restrained. For example, try teaming one of summer’s cheeky fruit-emblazoned silky blouses with a pair of broken-in denim shorts and a simple summer flat. What’s more, if styled correctly, that same fruit print blouse can work well into fall when worn with slim jeans and paired with a flat-knit a black sweater. Click through the gallery to shop 16 pieces with bold fruit prints now!

MORE: Learn to Stack Jewelry Like A Pro With These Instagram Pics!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17

Click through to shop 16 deliciously bold fruit-print pieces!

Fruit Head Scarf, $13.50; at ASOS

Madewell Fruit Print Tee, $50; at Shopbop

J. Crew Ratti Pineapple Dress, $250; at J. Crew

SPLURGE ITEM!

Vintage Gianni Versace Fruit Print Blouse, $606; at FarFetch

Alice + Olivia Short-Sleeve Lemon Tee with Back Zipper, $88; at Alice + Olivia

Equipment Mina fruit-print washed-silk blouse, $72; at The Outnet

Tutti Fruitti Romper, $20; at Pixie Market

Anna Sui Fruit Print Top, $269; at Stylebop

Fruit Pop Dress, $100; at Nasty Gal

Chloé Anais Printed Cotton Shirt, $420; at Net-a-Porter

Fruit Punch Stretch Ankle Jean, $49.99; at C. Wonder

Tutti Frutti Gem Top, $66; at Pixie Market

Juicy Fruit Ankle Socks, $5; at Nasty Gal

Pret-a-Surf Fruit Tankini Top, $60; at The Outnet

Two by Vince Camuto Printed Top, $46; at Nordstrom

Fattori Flower and Fruit Print Dress, $273; at Luis Aviaroma

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Jet-Set Guide: Where to Sleep, Eat, and Indulge in Mallorca, Spain

Jet-Set Guide: Where to Sleep, Eat, and Indulge in Mallorca, Spain
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share