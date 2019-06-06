StyleCaster
Fruit Jewelry Is Having an Absolute Moment

Lindsey Lanquist
Photo: Cierra Miller.

In 2018, we collectively decided that wearing faces on our heads was a good idea. In 2019, we’ve decided to let our diets drip from our ears, drape along our necklines and line our wrists, instead. Fruit jewelry has taken the accessories zeitgeist by storm—a decidedly less strange movement than last year’s face earring obsession, but an equally statement-making one, to be sure.

Don’t get it twisted, though. Here at StyleCaster, we love statement jewelry so much we’ve spent hours perusing it; we’ve struggled to narrow down our favorites so thoroughly that we’ve published themed shopping guides full of 100+ pairs of earrings. We have a veritable statement jewelry habit—one we don’t plan to kick any time soon. So when we make fun of face jewelry, or fruit jewelry, or any other oddity in the accessories sphere, know we’re doing so kindly. We’re poking fun at the campy absurdity the same way we’d poke fun at a friend. We love kitsch. We can’t get enough of it.

Thankfully, summer 2019 has offered us an absolute plethora of ways to unleash our campiest selves—and to scream our love of fruit to the masses, while we’re at it. Earrings no longer come in a few, straightforward forms; drop earrings look like bushels of grapes, studs like fruity smiley faces, hoops like juicy peach emojis. And other forms of jewelry have gotten the fruit treatment, too.

It is the year 2019, and it’s officially become cool to play with your food—so long as you do so sartorially.

1. Night Time Holiday Mixed Fruits Earring, $60 at Bando

For the shopper who can’t just which fruit they like best.

2. E.M. Grape Earrings, $244 at Farfetch

Keep your love of grapes near and dear to your heart (or in this case, your head) at all times.

3. BaubleBar Lemon Slice Earrings, $34 at Shopbop

The only thing cuter than lemon slice studs? Lemon slice studs covered in sparkle.

4. Jennifer Loiselle Strawberry Earrings, $24.95 at Bando

Sure to dress up even the most low-key tee-and-jeans ensemble.

5. Oxbow Designs Fruity Earring, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Be the walking embodiment of the peach emoji. Because you can.

6. Susan Alexandra Strawberry Earrings, $115 at Shopbop

You had us at “strawberries.” Then you really got us at “strawberries made of beads.”

7. South Beach Resin Lemon Segment Earrings, $16 at ASOS

Mod, done the 2019 way.

8. Fruity Charm Necklace, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Not your average charm necklace.

9. Cherry Hoop Drop Earrings, $3.43 at Forever 21

An oh-so aughts-y take on fruit jewelry.

10. Mercedes Salazar Strawberry Earrings, $148 at Shopbop

Cute enough to hang in your home like decor.

11. Miniature Blueberry Earrings, $13.87 at Etsy

A subtler way into the fruit jewelry movement.

12. Banana Statement Earring, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Bananas and rhinestones? Be still our statement-jewelry-loving hearts.

13. Jennifer Loiselle Cherry Earrings, $23.99 at Bando

Sure to liven up wedding season and banal grocery runs, alike.

14. Food Pins, $18.50 at Etsy

Because your go-to denim jacket wants in on the fruit thing, too.

15. Mignonne Gavigan Embellished Drop Earrings, $125 at Farfetch

Basically a still life you can wear on your ears.

16. Oxbow Designs Fruity Earring, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Eye-catching earrings that won’t weigh down your ears.

17. Ariel Gordon Jewelry Ruby Cherry Bomb Studs, $435 at Shopbop

“Studs” and “statement-making” don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

18. Susan Alexandra Clementine Earrings, $115 at Shopbop

Earrings so cute you’ll be looking for excuses to check the mirror all day long.

19. Watermelon Stud Earrings, $3.90 at Forever 21

Summer’s favorite fruit is officially available in accessory form.

20. BaubleBar Pineapple Drop Earrings, $44 at Anthropologie

Textured, pineapple-inspired fun. (Who knew that was an aesthetic?)

21. Strawberry Earrings, $25.44 at Etsy

Dainty and delightful.

22. Layered Cherry Pendant Necklace, $3 at Forever 21

Because it doesn’t have to be all kinds of colorful to be fun.

23. Deepa Gurnani Watermelon Earrings, $195 at Shopbop

Your new BBQ season go-to.

24. Lemon Drop Earrings, $9.50 at ASOS

Lemons. With pearls on them.

25. Mercedes Salazar Tropics Strawberry Earrings, $200 at Shopbop

Earrings that take “dangly” to a whole new level.

26. Bejeweled Pineapple Earrings, $19.90 at Zara

Pairing these with your favorite tropical button-down might actually instantly transport you to a beach locale.

27. Fruit Charm Hoop Earring Set, $26 at Urban Outfitters

Mix and match potential for days.

28. Metal Strawberry Drop Earrings, $4.90 at Forever 21

Massive, truly delightful earrings that don’t look too heavy? We’re sold.

29. Pearl Grape Vine Earrings, $13 at ASOS

For the shopper who can’t bear to part with their go-to pearls.

30. Happy Fruit Earrings, $14.50 at J. Crew

J. Crew says these look like a smiley face. We say they look like a bikini. Adorable either way.

31. Deepa Gurnani Banana Earrings, $195 at Shopbop

Bananas are the tastiest fruit. And these earrings have convinced us they’re the cutest, too. (Don’t @ us.)

32. Tuleste Delicate Fruit Sunglass Chain, $60 at Bando

Sunglasses chains are happening—and this fruity rendition is, like, three times as trendy as an ordinary one.

33. Fruity Mini Hoop Earring, $18 at Urban Outfitters

For the person who can never choose between drop earrings and hoops.

34. All Things Mochi Penny Earrings, $165 at Shopbop

Basically tiny works of art.

35. Happy Fruit Necklace, $22.50 at J. Crew

We know we’re robbing the kids section for this one. (We’re not above it.)

36. Lemon Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

A less obvious way into the fruit jewelry movement.

37. Yasmin Fruity Statement Drop Earring, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Cherry-referential, without skewing too literal.

38. Jennifer Loiselle Fruit Stack Earrings, $42 at Bando

Basically a fruit sundae you can wear on your ears.

39. Pura Utz Beaded Strawberry Single Earring, $42 at Urban Outfitters

Begging to be mixed and matched with another statement earring.

40. Fruity Icon Short Necklace, $9.99 at Urban Outfitters

Delicate enough to wear on the daily.

41. Abstract Cherry Earring, $9.50 at ASOS

A veritable conversation starter.

42. Strawberry Earrings, $6.62 at Etsy

Almost too cute for words. (Almost!)

43. Pura Utz Beaded Banana Single Earring, $42 at Urban Outfitters

Few things in life make us as happy as this single beaded banana earring.

44. Cherry Resin Statement Earring, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Last year’s resin earring obsession has crept into summer 2019, and these cherry earrings are all the better for it.

45. Fruity Mini Hoop Earring, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Subtle enough to wear to your friend’s wedding (without thoroughly stealing the spotlight, of course).

46. Susan Alexandra Watermelon Earrings, $80.50 at Shopbop

Earrings so adorable you might try to take a bite out of ’em.

47. Pura Utz Beaded Cherry Choker Necklace, $114 at Urban Outfitters

Cherries, cherries and more cherries.

48. All Things Mochi Berry Earrings, $165 at Shopbop

Woven fruit earrings are having a serious movement.

49. Penny Charm Drop Post Earring, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Who knew cherry earrings could skew so early 2000s hip?

50. Pura Utz Beaded Fruit Salad Choker Necklace, $114 at Urban Outfitters

Wear every fruit at once.

51. Susan Alexandra Lolita Earrings, $115 at Shopbop

The leaf beads really take these to the next level.

 

