17 Fruity Accessories That Will Instantly Brighten Your Summer Wardrobe

Summer fashion is all about having fun with wearing bright colors. And this mantra holds particularly true when it comes to accessories. Looking for a time to experiment with fun and quirky necklaces, shoes, and handbags? That time is now.

Fruit-inspired accessories are very much on our fashion radar, having popped up in both our favorite stores and on our favorite personal style bloggers. From pineapple purses to apple earrings, fruity accessories can both brighten up your outfit, while giving it a playful touch, all in an instant.

Just a few styling tips to keep in mind: When wearing fruity accessories, just make sure to not overdo it and stick to wearing one item at a time (you don’t want to look like a fruit salad). That being said, just have fun with it. Fruit accessories look great paired with prints like a stripe top, so don’t be afraid to mix and match.

Here, we’ve gathered some of our favorite fruity accessories for you to check out, buy, and rock around town this summer.