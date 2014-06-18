StyleCaster
17 Fruity Accessories That Will Instantly Brighten Your Summer Wardrobe

Kristen Bousquet
Summer fashion is all about having fun with wearing bright colors. And this mantra holds particularly true when it comes to accessories. Looking for a time to experiment with fun and quirky necklaces, shoes, and handbags? That time is now.

Fruit-inspired accessories are very much on our fashion radar, having popped up in both our favorite stores and on our favorite personal style bloggers. From pineapple purses to apple earrings, fruity accessories can both brighten up your outfit, while giving it a playful touch, all in an instant.

Just a few styling tips to keep in mind: When wearing fruity accessories, just make sure to not overdo it and stick to wearing one item at a time (you don’t want to look like a fruit salad). That being said, just have fun with it. Fruit accessories look great paired with prints like a stripe top, so don’t be afraid to mix and match.

Here, we’ve gathered some of our favorite fruity accessories for you to check out, buy, and rock around town this summer.

Strawberry Feels Forever bag ($24; availabe at Mod Cloth).

Dead Bolt pineapple satchel ($275; available at Pixie Market). 

Jennifer Loiselle watermelon earrings ($85; available at Nasty Gal). 

Red Valentino brushed leather apple shaped clutch ($650; available at Luisa Roma). 

Ooh-La-Luau wedge in piña colada ($50; available at Mod Cloth). 

Quirk It sneaker in palm leaves ($28; available at Mod Cloth).

Jennifer Loiselle So Cherry earrings ($68; available at Nasty Gal). 

Pineapple Express bag ($35; at Nasty Gal). 

Gasoline Glamour Coco Punch shades ($65; available at Nasty Gal). 

Mother of Pearl blue and white canvas fruit slip-on shoes ($276; available at SSense). 

The Berry Best earrings ($9; available at Mod Cloth). 

Zero Gravity Valencia iPhone 5 case ($25; available at Nasty Gal). 

Carole Tanenbaum vintage glass fruit bead necklace ($650; available at Moda Operandi). 

Adidas Gazelle Og W Farm Pineapple Flower sneakers ($114; available at Office). 

Venessa Arizaga Fruitopia necklace ($315; available at shopbop.com). 

ASOS pineapple cross body bag ($35; available at ASOS). 

Sweet Berry iPhone 5 case ($20; available at Nasty Gal). 

