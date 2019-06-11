Frozen Margarita Recipes to Sure to Impress Your Friends (and Delight Your Tastebuds)

Scroll To See More Images

When the sun is shining, the birds are singing and summer humidity is out in full force, nothing—and I mean nothing—tastes as refreshing as a frozen margarita. I know, I know—alcohol isn’t technically hydrating. But a chilly margarita hits the spot unlike any other. I mean, it’s basically a fruit-filled alcoholic smoothie. Who can argue with that?

Frozen margarita recipes are among the most abundant around. And what’s nice about that isn’t just that it makes whipping up a delicious frozen margarita super easy, but that it makes whipping up different kinds of delicious frozen margaritas super easy. Lime, ice and simple syrup may be an unstoppable combo, but sometimes your taste buds crave something a little different. Maybe they want a classic margarita with a dash of guava, or a strawberry-filled spin on the regular lime-filled cocktail. Maybe they want pineapple, or mango, or—gasp—jalapeno. And really, who are you to deny them the transcendent sensory experience of a flavored frozen marg? (Give your taste buds what they want!)

Below, you’ll find enough frozen margarita recipes to last an entire summer—and maybe a little beyond that, too. Because we all know the temperatures stay warm well into September (and if we’re being honest, that hot hot heat trickles into October, too). The more margs, the merrier.

1. Frozen Strawberry Margarita

Strawberry margaritas are basically the perfect way to switch things up without veering too far off the margarita norm.

2. Tumericana

Trendy foodies will undoubtedly be delighted by the opportunity to throw ingredients like turmeric, ginger and bee pollen into their go-to summer cocktail.

3. Sangria Swirl Frozen Margaritas

No one should really need convincing that sangria and margaritas are a match made in summer cocktail heaven.

4. Frozen Mango Margaritas

Just as strawberry is a great go-to margarita add-on, mango is too. (If you want to take things a step further, you can always add a spicy rim or a dash of jalapeno, too.)

5. Rhubarb Raspberry Margaritas

The flavors in this margarita are perfect for sipping well into autumn—because your favorite warm-weather cocktail doesn’t have to expire the moment summer does.

6. Frozen Pineapple Coconut Margarita

Fans of the pina colada will undoubtedly be hype at the prospect of bringing pineapple and coconut flavors into the margarita mix.

7. Frosty Orange Margaritas

I’m not saying you should drink these orange margaritas at breakfast—I’m just saying you could.

8. Watermelon Lime Margaritas

Because nothing says summer refreshment like watermelon—or frozen watermelon margaritas.

9. Frozen Strawberry Mango Margaritas

Two of your favorite margarita additions—mangos and strawberries—in a single frozen cocktail.

10. Peach Frozen Margaritas

Take full advantage of peach’s in-season by putting it into everything you throw together—margaritas included.

11. Classic Frozen Margarita

And of course, a classic frozen margarita recipe for the taking—because I’d be remiss not to include at least one.