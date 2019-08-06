Easy Frozen Desserts Are the Answer to Any Humid AF Summer Day

Scroll To See More Images

Summer is synonymous with ice cream, popsicles and other delicious frozen dessert recipes. When it’s incredibly humid out, refreshment comes in many forms: decadent margaritas, delicious no-bake ice cream cakes and—my favorite—incredibly indulgent, but totally easy-to-make frozen treats. I’m talking ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and literally any sweet snack on a stick. It doesn’t matter what you’re up to—lounging at the beach, chilling by the pool, hanging at the park or exploring some new corner of your neighborhood—nothing beats the heat like a frozen treat, ideally one that satiates your sweet tooth while keeping you cool.

Now, I’d be remiss not to mention the myriad gourmet frozen dessert recipes that inhabit Pinterest. Recipes that call for fancy ingredients like fig and thyme. That take more than a few hours to make. And that look incredibly photogenic once you’ve completed them. The thing is, sometimes you’re in the food for a seriously elegant dessert—and other times, you’re hot, you’re sweaty, and you need the easiest, most decadent dessert you can possibly get your hands on. You want something simple, straightforward and delicious. And all of the following frozen dessert recipes fit the bill.

1. Saltine Crack Ice Cream Sandwiches

If you haven’t already worshipped Deb Perlman, the mastermind behind Smitten Kitchen, you’re about to. These saltine ice cream sandwiches are downright incredible. Delicious, chocolate-y goodness with ice cream and toasted nuts, you’d better make a few batches in one go, because these won’t make it till lunchtime.

2. Honey and Lemonade Popsicles

OK, OK—hear me out on this one. I know I drew a distinction between gourmet desserts and lower-maintenance, more decadent ones. If you’re looking at these popsicles, wondering if those are flowers in there—you’re correct. But these floral honey lemonade popsicle are the sweetest, truest taste of the best months of the year—and they have no crazy flavors. (And I assure you, the flowers inside will both intrigue and delight—just make sure you use edible ones.)

3. Toasted Marshmallow Milkshakes

Good news, this toasted marshmallow milkshake has milk in it, so therefore…it’s healthy? Maybe not, but I assure you—there is nothing, I repeat, nothing, that tastes as good as this milkshake. As the liquid version of s’mores, it’s the perfect summer treat around the campfire. (Or, you know, in the bathtub after a long day at work. You know how it is.)

4. Peaches and Cream Smoothie Popsicles

Think there’s no such thing as a healthy popsicle? Think again. These healthy peaches and cream smoothie popsicles are both tongue-tingling and preeetty good for you. They have no sugar in them—just perfectly ripe seasonal peaches that are sweet enough on their own. Plus, requiring only three ingredients, they’re veritably easy to make.

5. Chocolate-Covered Frozen Bananas

Beyond easy, this chocolate covered frozen banana recipe is as simple as sticking a banana on a popsicle stick and going nuts with your favorite toppings. Drizzle on some chocolate, add some chopped nuts, or shredded coconut, or melted peanut butter, or dehydrated fruit—the list goes on. The possibilities are endless, and they’ll keep this frozen treat a favorite all summer long.

6. Peanut Butter Chocolate-Dipped Popsicles

Who doesn’t love something dipped in chocolate? The classic flavor combo in this peanut butter chocolate-dipped popsicle is downright irresistible. Plus the natural, good-for-you ingredients—like coconut milk, bananas, hemp seeds, dates and cocoa powder—delight without loading on too much sugar.

7. Key Lime Pie on a Stick

Yes. You heard me. Pie on a stick. PIE! ON! A! STICK! This frozen key lime pie on a stick transcends traditional dessert goals—and it’s sure to leave your Instagram followers feeling all kinds of envious. To cut down on time, use store-bought pie, slide in a possible stick, and dip it in chocolate. (Just make sure the pie is good and frozen before you try to dip.)

8. Raspberry Crushed Ice Granita

I don’t know if crushed ice conjures up delightful memories from anyone else’s childhood, but this unbelievable raspberry crushed ice granita take those memories and elevate them to a whole new level. Deb uses 3 different kinds of raspberries (if you feel like getting a little fancy), or stick to the tried-and-true goodness of red raspberries for a stain-your-tongue treat that’s sure to be your go-to dessert from now on.

9. Easy Kiwi Pops

This is the easiest frozen treat there is. If you have no time—and limited ingredients—slice up some fruit, dip it in chocolate, and you’re good to go. Yum, yum and more yum—and it’s healthy-ish, too.

Originally published on SheKnows.com.