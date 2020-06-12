10 Frozen Summer Cocktails That Taste Like A Tropical Vacation

Scroll To See More Images

I love a good hot toddy as much as the next gal, but there’s truly something special about a frozen cocktail recipe for summer. Not only do they look gorgeous on Instagram (you’re welcome), but the frozen texture and fruity flavors will definitely trick your brain into thinking you’re on a tropical island vacation, even if you’re chilling on your porch or in your backyard. We could all use a little getaway come summer, even if it’s just a mental one, right?

For a tasty frozen treat, you could just combine your favorite liquor, fruits, and ice in a blender and call it day, but putting some thought into your recipe makes the difference between a blended drink and a professional-level ~frozen cocktail.~ Ingredients like agave, homemade strawberry simple syrup and even ginger can make your cocktail taste and look more professional, but they’ll still cost way less than anything you’d actually order on a luxurious getaway in the Caribbean. That’s not to say we don’t love a good quick-and-easy White Claw slushie, but the below recipes definitely up the ante when it comes to fancy drinks.

These recipes are also perfect to whip up in batches, so everyone at your summer BBQ party can enjoy the ice-cold goodness that is a frozen cocktail. Whip one up, close your eyes and picture yourself sitting on the beach: toes in the sand, listening to the waves crash on the shore as you sip your frozen drink. Whether or not you’ve having an idyllic summer, a good frozen cocktail tastes just like summer should.

Ready to blend? Keep scrolling for our fave frozen cocktail recipes below.

1. Sangria Slushie

Celebrate the warm weather with this ginger, peach, and wine slushie. It’s so easy to make, and uses just four ingredients⁠—three if you don’t love overly-sweet drinks and choose to nix the honey.

2. Strawberry Daquiri

Ahh, the strawberry daiquiri, a truly classic frozen cocktail. With one sip of this drink you’ll be instantly transported to a tropical vacation, even if you’re actually in your own backyard. Plus, it calls for just five ingredients.

3. Strawberry Kiwi Mojito

Not only is this drink absolutely *gorgeous,* but it tastes amazing, too. Strawberry kiwi is always a fan favorite flavor, and the rum definitely adds a nice punch. All you need to make this drink are strawberries, kiwi, mint, rum and a blender.

4. Boozy Lemonade

Everyone knows, the one ingredient that brings lemonade from 0 to 100 real quick is vodka. Add some ice in a blender and you’ve got the perfect poolside cocktail. Done and done.

5. Whiskey Slushie

Calling all whiskey lovers, this frozen cocktail is for you. This recipe is a little more involved, but the payoff is so worth it. Flavors like green tea, lemon, lime and of course, whiskey and brandy, come together to make this drink the perfect happy hour cocktail.

5. Frosé, Duh

You knew this classic summer cocktail recipe was coming. We’re partial to this particular recipe because of its simplicity—all you need is rosé, vodka and strawberry simple syrup, so you can whip this up at a moment’s notice.

6. Frozen Margarita

There’s no summer drink quite so refreshing as a frozen marg. You’ll need tequila, triple sec, lime juice, agave syrup and ice, and because it’s super easy to make in big batches, it’s ideal for your next summer BBQ party.

7. Moscato Smoothie

Moscato wine is the perfect ingredient to take a classic smoothie to the next level. A boozy level, natch! This drink calls for just four ingredients: Moscato, ice, sugar, and frozen passionfruit pulp. The sweeter the wine, the better the smoothie.

8. Watermelon Sugar High

Watermelon is by far my favorite summer snack, and adding it to an alcoholic slushie situation just makes it even better. This drink only calls for four ingredients, making it a super easy option for summer brunch at home.

9. Mimosa Floats

Grab your favorite bottle of bubbly, some orange juice and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Boom, you’re good to go! I’ll take any excuse for alcohol and ice cream combination.

10. Cherry Margarita

A twist on the classic marg, we love the flavor frozen cherries bring to this delicious cherry margarita. Calling for just five ingredients—including your typical tequila, triple sec, and lime—this recipe is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.