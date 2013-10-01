Celebrities in the Front Row: Paris Fashion Week

While fashion still takes center stage during the runway shows, before the lights go down and the models emerge, all eyes in the room are glued to the front row to see who might show up. Paris Fashion Week shows in particular are in high-demand, as it’s even harder to get seats and designers are more hesitant to invite celebrities.

Nonetheless, people like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been in attendance, sitting front row to support their apparent BFF Riccardo Tisci at Givenchy. The Chanel show this morning was packed with stars, including Kate Upton, iconic photographer Mario Testino, and (quizzically) former wrestler and George Clooney arm candy Stacy Keibler.

