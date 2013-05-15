From Yacht Bashes to Pop-Up Clubs: Where To Party During Cannes

Sure, the annual Cannes Film Festival, held in the South of France and kicking of today, is about movies, but it is also about partying. And when we say partying, we mean serious partying involving multi-million dollar yachts.

Fundraiser’s will be front and center during this year’s festival. Petra Nemcova is raising money for Haiti, while model Natalia Vodianova is a co-hosting a charity event called The Beach Ball. The annual AmfAR gala is a usually a huge celebrity draw, and this year will be no exception. Expected guests include Janet Jackson, Duran Duran, and Elton John. Shirley Bassey is performing.

Rihanna will be in town for De Grisogono’s annual party with Heidi Klum, Paris Hilton, and Irina Shayk. Denise Rich is hosting an all-star party for Toback’s “Seduced and Abandoned.” And celebs are already clamoring to be invited to PR consultant Charles Finch’s annual dinner at the Hotel du Cap’s Eden Roc.

Not invited? There’s always Calvin Klein and IFP’s Women in Film bash which is expecting Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara, Carey Mulligan, and Naomie Harris and IWC Schaffhausen’s filmmaker dinner at the Hotel du Cap with Robert De Niro, Tobey Maguire, Cate Blanchett, Naomi Watts, Kevin Spacey, Ewan MacGregor, and Bradley Cooper on the guest list.

After the parties, stars will be heading in droves to pop-up nightclubs. Amy Sacco is bringing a pop-up version of her famed Bungalow 8 to a yacht (only in Cannes). Nikki Beach is looking to trump that with not one but three Cannes pop-ups, including one at the coveted Carlton Beach and another at the JW Marriott rooftop.

Exhausted yet? We certainly don’t blame you.

