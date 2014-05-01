70 Rad #FromWhereIStand Photos on Instagram (Also Known as Shoe Selfies)

If you’re on Instagram—and who isn’t—you’ve probably see an influx of photos taken from an angle that shows what the person holding the camera would see if they looked down. This shot might include showing off new shoes, pants, bracelets, or even flowers blooming alongside them. What you might now know about these all-pervading pics is that they have a a name and—naturally—a hashtag.

They’re called “From Where I Stand” photos (#FromWhereIStand) and are a better (read: less self-absorbed) way to post typical #selfie snaps. Okay fine, it seems a whole lot of FWIS photos are done with the intention of humbly showing off a new pair of [insert designer name here] shoes, but such is the world in which we live—not that it makes these types of photos any less fun to look at. In fact, if you’re a bonafide shoe lover, it makes them all the more addictive.

Click through the slideshow above to check out 70 cool #FromWhereIStand photos from Instagram!