From Tattoo Guru to Jewelry Designer: Inside Bailey Hunter Robinson’s Studio

Jewelry, however, was always in the back of Robinson's mind. "Growing up in Alabama is a far cry from, say, the Southwest," he explains. "But my father is old—he's a pretty old guy, he'll be eighty-one this month—and he used to go to Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, Alaska on these big game hunts back in the '60s and '70s. He would go out there and he would bring back these really awesome turquoise rings and cool pottery…just interesting things that I think, being from Alabama, I wouldn't have been exposed to otherwise."