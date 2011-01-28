From Sweet Southern Style To City Chic: STYLECASTER MAKEOVER

Finkbinder selected a 60s worthy dress from the H&M showroom for Taylor. "I put Taylor in a classic shift dress with retro wide stripes. The color feels younger but the shape is more mature for her," expands Finkbinder.

For all the pieces Taylor tried on at H&M, the shapes were timeless cuts and silhouettes but felt more contemporary in their fabrication and color-ways. Moreover, adding more warm colors to Taylor's outfit along made her blue eyes pop more.