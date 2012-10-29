From Sports Illustrated to Vogue Italia: See Kate Upton’s Magazine Cover Evolution

It’s a big day for Kate Upton: It was announced today that the blonde bombshell snagged the cover of November’s Vogue Italia, shot by legendary fashion photographer Steven Meisel. This definitely marks a major transition for Upton, who became the talk of the industry last February after she was chosen as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’s cover girl. Appearing in a barely-there bikini that showed off a large amount of skin, many didn’t feel they could take her seriously as a model (naysayers included a Victoria’s Secret fashion show casting director, who felt Upton wasn’t “good enough”).
It looks like Kate’s having the last laugh though, because since her SI beginnings she’s landed a slew of glossy covers. Granted, most stuck to the formula of portraying Upton as a busty blonde, but she’s also embraced a slightly more high-style and artistic side lately, culminating in the landmark Vogue gig.
Click through the gallery to see Kate Upton’s magazine cover evolution — from Sports Illustrated to Vogue.
Released in February, Kate Upton's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover received mixed reviews. While many couldn't get enough of the curvaceous model and her cleavage-baring bikini, some thought it was distasteful. Many members of the fashion community scoffed at the fact that she was even considered a model.
For the cover of Esquire's March 2012 issue, Upton appeared opposite sexy "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm. Upton wore Hamm's jacket and a pair of black panties.
For the April 2012 edition of Czech Esquire, Upton was up to her usual tricks. Shaggy blonde hair, "underboob," and black panties quickly became integral parts of Upton's look.
For the May 2012 issue of Esquire Mexico, Upton showed off an absolutely insane amount of cleavage, as per usual. This wasn't exactly a step in the "high fashion" direction, but she was giving the audience what they love.
On the May 2012 cover of DTLux, Upton sensually snacked on something.
Rocking a patriotic bikini and suggestively licking a bomb pop, Upton covered the July 2012 issue of GQ in a highly-publicized spread shot by Terry Richardson.
The the October issue of French magazine Jalouse, Upton fans got a surprise: The model looked as chic as can be, though a bit of her infamous cleavage managed to make a small cameo.
For the debut issue of CR Fashion Book, Carine Roitfeld employed Upton for the cover — which confused a great deal of high-fashion fans (and Upton fans, since she was completely covered up and playing with baby chick)s. This was seen as Upton's biggest foray into high fashion to date.
On the cover of Cosmopolitan's November 2012 issue, Upton covers up in a LuLu's dress. Of course, a headline reading "25 Ways to Kiss a Naked Man" sits to the left of her shoulder.
Hello, high fashion! For the November cover of Vogue Italia, Upton trades in her bikinis for a Fendi fur. Shot by Steven Meisel, this cover is sure to change the game for Upton.