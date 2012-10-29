From Sports Illustrated to Vogue Italia: See Kate Upton’s Magazine Cover Evolution

It’s a big day for Kate Upton: It was announced today that the blonde bombshell snagged the cover of November’s Vogue Italia, shot by legendary fashion photographer Steven Meisel. This definitely marks a major transition for Upton, who became the talk of the industry last February after she was chosen as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’s cover girl. Appearing in a barely-there bikini that showed off a large amount of skin, many didn’t feel they could take her seriously as a model (naysayers included a Victoria’s Secret fashion show casting director, who felt Upton wasn’t “good enough”).

It looks like Kate’s having the last laugh though, because since her SI beginnings she’s landed a slew of glossy covers. Granted, most stuck to the formula of portraying Upton as a busty blonde, but she’s also embraced a slightly more high-style and artistic side lately, culminating in the landmark Vogue gig.

Click through the gallery to see Kate Upton’s magazine cover evolution — from Sports Illustrated to Vogue.