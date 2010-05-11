From Runway To Real Way, Socks Meet Sandals For Spring

When worn by your old man and paired with Teva’s, the socks and sandals look is, well, not so hot. Styled with sexy heels on some of our favorite models and fashion bloggers? That’s another story. Plenty of designers sent the quirky pairing down their runways for Spring 2010. And if Burberry, Dior and Rochas are giving their sartorial OK, we’re naturally inclined to follow suit. Plus, you can’t get a more affordable accessory than the stretchy feetwear. So, in the spirit of trying out the new trend, we’ve taken some inspiration from some of our favorite runway looks as well as trend-savvy fashion bloggers to construct the look from the sock down!

