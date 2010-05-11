From Runway To Real Way, Socks Meet Sandals For Spring

When worn by your old man and paired with Teva’s, the socks and sandals look is, well, not so hot. Styled with sexy heels on some of our favorite models and fashion bloggers? That’s another story. Plenty of designers sent the quirky pairing down their runways for Spring 2010. And if Burberry, Dior and Rochas are giving their sartorial OK, we’re naturally inclined to follow suit. Plus, you can’t get a more affordable accessory than the stretchy feetwear. So, in the spirit of trying out the new trend, we’ve taken some inspiration from some of our favorite runway looks as well as trend-savvy fashion bloggers to construct the look from the sock down!
For an extra pop of color (and a little futuristic vibe) pair these neon ankle socks with white hot stilettos. Neon ankle socks by Urban Outfitters ($8); Leather and perspex sandals by Michael Kors ($685).
Fashion blogger Song of Style tests out the trend with our favorite shoe du jour clogs.
Pair basic black socks with this sister of the clog and scrunch your socks for a textured effect. Black socks by Plush ($22); Tan clog wedges by Jeffrey Campbell ($148).
Vienna-based blogger of Stylorectic pairs her grey over-the-knees with sexy leopard strappys.
Channel Stylorectic's eclectic pairing with standout printed heels and a more muted sock underneath. Sheer over-the-knee socks by Free People ($24); Leopard print wedges by Spiegel ($34).
Karlie Kloss works the trend on Dior's Spring 2010 runway.
Socks with a bit of sheen are paired best with a basic black heel. Sparkle calf socks by American Apparel ($9); Strappy slingback heels by Steve Madden ($62).
Shan Shan of tinytoadstool.com proves that ruffled socks are not exempt from the trend.
If you're a more ladylike dresser, these ruffled socks paired with ankle straps pumps are perfect for the office. Ruffle ankle socks by Topshop ($6); Patent leather pumps by Miu Miu ($690).
Digging the athletic trend? Ditch your cleats and replace them with toughened up black booties. Striped tube socks by Wet Seal ($4); Black booties by Kelsi Dagger ($185).
Burberry runway, Spring 2010.
Until Burberry designer Christopher Bailey put this grey and beige combo on the runway, we'd never have guessed it could look so sexy. Grey socks by Falke ($21); Beige leather sandals by Philosophy Di Alberta Ferretti ($651).