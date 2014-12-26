From Rihanna to Bieber: How Celebrities Celebrated Christmas

If you ever need proof that celebrities were not just like us, these Instagram photos are it. While we were unwrapping beanies and scarves (thanks, mom), and throwing back the eggnog, Justin Bieber took his new jet for a spin, Kylie Jenner showed off her new furry Fendi accessory, Katy Perry met Santa, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took a seaside vacation, and Rihanna unwrapped, well, we’re not quite sure what Rihanna unwrapped.

Keep scrolling to see what your favorite celebrities got up to over the holidays.

https://scstylecaster.wordpress.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=334595&action=edit&message=1