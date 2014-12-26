StyleCaster
From Rihanna to Bieber: How Celebrities Celebrated Christmas

by

If you ever need proof that celebrities were not just like us, these Instagram photos are it. While we were unwrapping beanies and scarves (thanks, mom), and throwing back the eggnogJustin Bieber took his new jet for a spin, Kylie Jenner showed off her new furry Fendi accessory, Katy Perry met Santa, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took a seaside vacation, and Rihanna unwrapped, well, we’re not quite sure what Rihanna unwrapped.

Keep scrolling to see what your favorite celebrities got up to over the holidays.

View this post on Instagram

have yourself a merry little christmas ❄️

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

View this post on Instagram

My new friend. RIP to my old friend. It was a good year.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

New jet for Christmas, and she's beautiful

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

View this post on Instagram

A casual sleighing w/santa 💁🎅

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

View this post on Instagram

Having a #blooming #merry afternoon

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

View this post on Instagram

truffle shuffle

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

View this post on Instagram

hi Santa!

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

View this post on Instagram

betta notttt

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

View this post on Instagram

my night wit majesty! #islandgirls

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

View this post on Instagram

Sissy and I #forlife

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

View this post on Instagram

It's beginning to look a lot like 🎄…

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

