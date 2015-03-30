StyleCaster
From Pastels to Birkenstocks: How to Style Spring Pieces Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
After what felt like the longest winter ever, we’re so happy to welcome spring with open arms. Of course, that means standard seasonal stuff like flowers blooming and birds chirping, but it also means—wait for it—SPRING FASHION.

MORE: Test-Driving 6 of Spring’s Coolest Designer Bags

The bad news is that, in many parts of the country, it certainly doesn’t feel like spring yet, despite having officially started last week. Still, it’s not quite freezing anymore either, so it’s permissible to start wearing some of your warm-weather pieces now. The trick? Finding ways to work them into the tricky transitional weather most of us are experiencing right now.

MORE: 20 Shirt Dresses to Make Spring Dressing a Breeze

Click through the slideshow and get some serious inspiration on how to wear some of spring’s favorite trends.

 

Birkenstocks

Photo: Vogue Haus

Birkenstocks

Photo: Feral Creature

Birkenstocks

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Birkenstocks

Photo: Trop Rouge

Florals

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Florals

Photo: Pink Peonies

Florals

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Florals

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Pastels

Photo: Victoria Platina

Pastels

Photo: Z Hours

Pastels

Photo: Just My Imagination

Pastels

Photo: Media Marmalade

Midi Skirts

Photo: Viva Luxury

Midi Skirts

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Midi Skirts

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Midi Skirts

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Crochet

Photo: Anoushka Probyn

Crochet

Photo: Stardust Bohemian

Crochet

Photo: Sequins and Tulle

Crochet

Photo: The Stylish Soul

