From High School Heartthrob, to Leading Man

Zac Efron is only a song and dance away from his first executive producer project. Mandate just announced that Efron officially signed on to both star in and co-produce their next big film.

According to thehollywoodreporter.com, the movie, written by acclaimed screenwriter Leslie Dixon, has yet to be discussed in any detail. The title-less project has, however, been described as a “sexy thriller,” which will definitely uproot Efron from his humble hallway beginnings and lands him in a much more mature and complex stratosphere.

Efron agreed to step in as co-producer alongside Mandate’s Nathan Kahane. No set director has been named, but producers include Greg Shapiro of Kingsgate Films (The Hurt Locker), Jason Barrett, and Leslie Dixon.

Dixon is noted for her work on Freaky Friday, The Thomas Crown Affair, and Hairspray (where she first encountered Efron).

Although little specifics are known, with Dixon and Efron back together this “sexy thriller” is sure to make music! Or at least be a box-office hit.