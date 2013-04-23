From Diamond Tiaras To Hotel Suites: All Of “The Great Gatsby” Collaborations

When Baz Luhrmann—whose resume includes frenetic, glitter-garnished musicals like “Moulin Rouge” and “Strictly Ballroom”—began working on a modern adaptation of the Fitzgerald classic, “The Great Gatsby,” he lured collaborators from worlds as diverse as hip hop, hospitality, and fine jewelry.

Not only did Tiffany & Co. create Daisy Buchanan’s glamorous Art Deco adornments, but Miuccia Prada designed her swishy flapper garb.

As for the fellas, Brooks Brothers (which is actually name checked in the original Fitzgerald text) created dapper fitted suits and silky cravates—and, subsequently, a complete retail collection hitting stores this month.

Supplying even more swagger? Moët & Chandon sponsored Gatsby’s champagne-soaked celebrations while Jay-Z produced an original hip hop score.

We’re pretty sure “Gatsby” was never this great.

1 of 8 Brooks Brothers: When it came to costuming the Great Gatsby's leading men, costumer designer Catherine Martin turned to purveyors of classic American prep, Brooks Brothers. Not only did the brand collaborate on the gents' dapper garb for the film (think trim tailored suits, pressed collars, and colorful ties), but it launched an accompanying retail collection meant to channel "the dreamlike world of pristine green lawns and lavish parties depicted in the original 1925 novel." Photo: Brooks Brothers/Brooks Brothers Brooks Brothers (continued): A burgundy pin-striped pantsuit from Brooks Brother's preppy Gatsby collection. Collegiate fellas can also look forward to updated versions of Jay Gatsby's pink suit, Nick's shawl collar cardigan and even a beech walking stick. Fun fact: the Fitzgerald novel mentions the classic American clothier by name (sorry, Ralph Lauren). Photo: Brooks Brothers/Brooks Brothers Prada: To outfit the ladies, Martin turned to Miuccia Prada for a range of swanky drop-waist looks finished in fringe, beading, and swaths of fur. The collaboration was especially appropriate given Carey Mulligan's close relationship with the designer. Last spring, Mulligan wore a custom Prada creation to wed longtime beau Marcus Mumford. Photo: Via Grazia/Prada Prada (continued): Prada created over 40 different cocktail and evening looks for the film, all of them reinterpreted from previous Miu Miu and Prada collections (the embroideries and embellishments on some of Daisy Buchanan's looks are particularly reminiscent of Prada's Spring 2011 collection). Photo: Via Grazia/Prada Moët & Chandon: Champagne-soaked soirees are par for the course for the fabulously dressed cohorts in "The Great Gatsby," so it was only logical that French label, Moët & Chandon, would be the official champagne supplier for the film's sparkling celebrations. Photo: TheGreatGatsby.WarnerBros.com/TheGreatGatsby.WarnerBros.com The Plaza Hotel: To fete the film's launch, the Plaza Hotel is offering guests a sojourn in its new Fitzgerald Suite—a ritzy, Art Deco homage to the author complete with period '20s furnishings, glossy film stills, and a complete selection of Fitzgerald's work along with artifacts from the movie. As if that wasn't enough, the hotel's iconic champagne bar is rolling out themed "Gatsby" cocktails like the Moët Imperial Gatsby, a cocktail that includes Chandon Brut Imperial, green chartreuse, and sugar. Photo: The Plaza Hotel/The Plaza Hotel Tiffany & Co.: Tiffany & Co. baubles were important showpieces for glamorous gals in the 1920s, so it was a match made in heaven when Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin approached the fine jewelry house to create a collection of Art Deco adornments. Designers mined the archives to create elaborate jazz age bijoux for Carey Mulligan, including this gangbusters diamond headpiece set in platinum and finished with freshwater cultured pearls (priced at $200,000). The jewelry house has also launched the Ziegfeld Collection, a much more affordable line of jewelry, inspired by the movie. Photo: Tiffany & Co/Tiffany & Co Jay-Z: On the entertainment end of the spectrum, hip-hop icon Jay-Z lent his talent to the task of creating a modern hip-hop score for the classic '20s tale. We'll have to wait for the film's release to hear the complete 14 track album, but we dig what we've heard so far: "No Church for the Wild" with Kanye West, which ran on the film's first theatrical trailer. Photo: blackenterprise.com/blackenterprise.com Next slideshow starts in 10s 10 Cool Ways To Wear Your Old Rubber Rain Boots This Spring













