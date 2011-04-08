From Crunchy Yogi to Trendy Co-ed: STYLECASTER MAKEOVER

StyleCaster met up with the vibrant and energetic college student, Claudia, to embark on a makeover mission to revamp her laidback student duds. Hey, almost everyone has a similar experience in college. Whether its long nights at the library or late nights partying with your friends, daytime gear usually leaves something to be desired. Its often a groggy early morning struggle with the pile of clothes next to your bed.

We decided to keep Claudias look low-maintenance, yet fun and flirty at the same time. Claudias daily look usually consists of as a sort of yoga-inspired, made-for-comfort ensemble. With a little pampering and primping from the likes of Pierre Michel salon and Topshop, she blossoms into an age-appropriate on-trend beauty!

Hair Styling and Color: Pierre Michel Salon

Hair Stylist: Adel

Hair Colorist: Olivia Kwok

Makeup Artist: Collette Draut

Clothing: Topshop