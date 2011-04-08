From Crunchy Yogi to Trendy Co-ed: STYLECASTER MAKEOVER

StyleCaster met up with the vibrant and energetic college student, Claudia, to embark on a makeover mission to revamp her laidback student duds. Hey, almost everyone has a similar experience in college. Whether its long nights at the library or late nights partying with your friends, daytime gear usually leaves something to be desired. Its often a groggy early morning struggle with the pile of clothes next to your bed.
We decided to keep Claudias look low-maintenance, yet fun and flirty at the same time. Claudias daily look usually consists of as a sort of yoga-inspired, made-for-comfort ensemble. With a little pampering and primping from the likes of Pierre Michel salon and Topshop, she blossoms into an age-appropriate on-trend beauty!
Hair Styling and Color: Pierre Michel Salon
Hair Stylist: Adel
Hair Colorist: Olivia Kwok
Makeup Artist: Collette Draut
Clothing: Topshop
HAIR: PIERRE MICHEL
Top Pierre Michel stylist Adel explains, "Claudia had an all natural look and she needed something more professional. Something that was low maintenance and much easier to do at home. She needed to brighten her look with style, color and layers. The layers find their own place so she doesn't have to rely on full styling everyday. It's very edgy, very young and it's a little bit rock 'n roll, but in a glamorous way."
MAKEUP: PIERRE MICHEL
Pierre Michel's, Collette Draut, used her magic touch to brighten Claudia's face, and used colors that would enhance her newly lightened hair. Draut used a rosy hue to sculpt the cheeks, but added a summery glow with golden sheen highlighter. Since Claudia transitioned from brunette to saucy blond, Draut stuck with softer browns, pinks and cremes to shadow and line the eye. Since Claudia is still in her teens, she kept the makeup light, fresh and young. Age appropriate is the key to makeup success!
CLOTHING: TOPSHOP
Topshop had the perfect age appropriate ensembles for the fun and fearless, Claudia. She had such amazing energy, yet she still wanted her style to remain manageable and easy to handle when coupled with her busy college lifestyle. StyleCaster's Creative team chose two outfits for Claudia. The first a faux shearling with trend-worthy olive pleated pants and sexy ankle boots. This outfit is perfect for her college meets city lifestyle. Taking the jacket off and pairing the tank with a statement choker necklace would be a perfect look for a dinner date.
The second look we chose for Claudia was a short printed floral dress paired with double straped black booties and worn-looking denim jacket. Leave the heels on and remove the jacket and she's ready for a night out. Add some flats and keep the casually cool denim for a stroll around the city on a spring shopping day or brunch with the girls.