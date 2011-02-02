From The Convent To Couture: Fashion’s Fixation With Nuns

Some trends never die in fashion, and I suppose the same goes for fashion photography. One thing that I find a bit confusing, though, is stylists’, photographers’ and designers’ fixation with looks and shoots inspired by Catholic nuns.

Yesterday, a new editorial starring Lydia Hearst and Jessica Hart hit the web, and the girls pose as super hot and super naked nuns. I totally get that fashion is all about pushing boundaries and the subversion of social norms and blah, blah, blah and what better way to do that than by taking the most spiritual, sacred women on the planet and completely sexualizing them, right? Nothing like a little religious controversy to get people talking, and thinking.

The first few times I saw this theme in Vogue Italia by Steven Meisel and in POP by Sebastian Faena I was drawn in by the rebellion and sacrilegiousness of it all. But now that I’ve seen one unchaste nun after another, the subject just seems kind of tired. (Even for you, Lady Gaga.)

I’ve rounded up my favorite shots of nun-inspired style through the years, and while I do love most of these images, I wouldn’t mind if I never saw a naked model wearing nothing but a habit again.