From Chic to Chefs, the Fashionable Guide To Cooking

Cooking is definitely something I never could master. Almost every time I cook, I set not only the fire alarm into a rage, and my neighbors too. I spend most of my time dining out, ordering in, and (in desperate times) heating up. But after my recent discovery of American Fashion Cookbook, my hope is restored, and I’m considering taking on a Julie/Julia project of my own.

Featuring over 100 American fashion designers, this chic cookbook is sure to have us all emptying our oven-turned-closets, and start filling them with recipes from our favorite designers.

Published in part by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, we’re certain this cookbook is legit. Written by Lisa Marsh, a former writer for WWD, DNR, and the New York Post, this book is neatly arranged by category. Our preferred picks are seafood, comfort food, chocolate, sweets, and beverages. The forward is written by Martha Stewart, which we find to be very fitting. The real hunger is for the designer recipes, from Carolina Herrera, Derek Lam, John Varvatos, Donna Karan, Devi Kroell, Doo.Ri Chung and many more.

The definite dinner pick is the Saturday Night Chicken by Diane von Furstenberg.

She makes it seem all too easy, with a simple recipe and short directions.

What she uses:

1 or more whole chicken

½ lemon

Sage leaves

2 tablespoons sour cream

2 tablespoons mustard of your choice

Potatoes

Rosemary

Olive oil

Diane’s Directions:

Preheat cover to 400 degrees. Wash, dry and salt the chicken and put in a Pyrex baking dish. Squeeze the juice of the ½ lemon inside the chicken cavity. Add sage leaves (the more the better), sour cream, and mustard inside the chicken. Peel potatoes and put in baking dish. Sprinkle rosemary and olive oil on chicken and potatoes. Bake at 400 degrees for 1-½ hours. Serve it with love.

Making it seem all too easy, DVF leaves us with this ” I have never been a great cook, yet when you cook for the ones you love, you somehow become one. My Saturday Night Chicken is a simple recipe, full of herbs and full of love. It is a meal that somehow is so cozy and delicious that you always end up eating it with your hands!”

Pick up a copy of the ‘American Fashion Cookbook’, for $45, at assouline.com