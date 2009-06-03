From Babies to Blooms, Kenzo is Popping Up Everywhere

Kimora Lee Simmons, who recently made headlines for tweeting the birth of her new baby on May 30, announced that she and baby daddy Djimon Hounsou have named their son Kenzo Lee Hounsou. Baby Kenzo, who weighed in at 8 pounds, is named after Japenese designer Kenzo Takada, according to Page Six. Congrats to the Fabulosity star and Djimon!

In other Kenzo related news, the LVMH owned brand planted a field of 200,000 poppies in the middle of the Place de la République in Lyon, France to promote it’s women’s fragrance, Flower by Kenzo. The brand has held similarly floral festivities in Paris, Madrid, London and Moscow to promote its Flower by Kenzo women’s fragrance. Passersby were invited to pick the poppies, according to WWD.