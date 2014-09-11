Fashion Week Trend to Wear Right Now: Fringe

The Spring 2015 runways during New York Fashion Week were awash in fringe. From Proenza Schouler—who showed delightfully daring evening skirts decked out in fringe—to Thakoon, who placed cascading fringe on tops as embellishments, the style was made to look both edgy and ladylike, unexpected and yet totally wearable. On the runway at ICB, Prabal Gurung showed entire tops made from ombre fringe, probably the most unique take on the trend during the week.

Luckily, this isn’t one of those trends that you’ll have to wait until next March to start wearing. Fall is the perfect time to get a jumpstart on fringe fever and to prove it, we’ve highlighted a few style bloggers who recently rocked fringed pieces.

1. Make fringe your statement piece.

Get inspired by Danielle Bernstein of We Wore What, and pick up a fringed skirt, or a dress with a fringe bottom, and make it the statement piece of your outfit. Finish off your look with minimalist accessories in neutral colors like white, black, or grey, letting the fringe do the talking. Once the weather cools down, pair a fringed skirt with a slim black turtleneck, or a cropped leather moto jacket.

2. Pick up a fringed jacket.

The most accessible way to get in on the trend? Get yourself a fringed fall jacket. Here, blogger Shea Marie of Peace Loves Shea paired hers with some seriously loud pieces (leopard, studs), but a leather or suede fringed jacket will look just as cool with jeans and boots this autumn.

3. Add a dash of fringe with an accessory.

For those looking to slowly embrace this trend, we suggest a fringe bag or fringe shoes to get on trend. Need proof of how versatile a fringe clutch can be? Take a look at the sporty way Camille Charrière of Camille Over the Rainbow styled hers. Invest in one of these items now, and trust us when we say you’ll be able to wear it well into spring.