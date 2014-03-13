StyleCaster
16 Fringe Pieces You Need to Stand Out This Spring

Meghan Blalock
When you look at the trends that populated the Spring 2014 runways, a meta-trend emerges: there’s a certain fun-loving spirit that inspired designers to fill their collections with things like crop tops, slogans, and perhaps the most wistful of them all, fringe.

When you were a little girl, was there anything more fun than twirling a big skirt around in your parents’ front yard? Well, maybe a few things, but we’re confident that it at least made the list; designers’ modern take on fringe manages to recreate that sensation in a very grown-up way. From dangly straps of leather on jackets to fluttering straps on handbags, it’s jut a fun thing to have on your body.

Click through the gallery above to see 16 pieces you need to flutter in happiness-enducing fringe this spring!

Cropped suede jacket, $120; at Mango

Nixon fringe pouch, $99; at Shopbop

Watchtower Burnout kimono jacket, $128; at Electric West

Anat Marin fringe bag, $155; at Blue Fly

Dolled Up crochet tank, $25; at Tilly's

Sensi Studio fringed straw tote, $255; at Barneys New York
 

Tropics mini dress, $105; at Revolve Clothing

Isabel Marant silk-chiffon scarf, $148; at The Outnet
 

Scalloped fringe dress, $550; at Nicole Miller

Ultima fringe necklace, $30; at Nasty Gal

Tibi Gobi fringe dress, $695; at Zappos Couture

Bond St. fringed collar, $114; at Henri Bendel

Emilio Pucci woven leather poncho, $8,550; at Bergdorf Goodman

Camilla Skovgaard fringe sandal, $725; at Solestruck

Striped fringe top, $98; at Ann Taylor

Ecru fringe necklace, $68; at Anthropologie

