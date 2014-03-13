16 Fringe Pieces You Need to Stand Out This Spring

When you look at the trends that populated the Spring 2014 runways, a meta-trend emerges: there’s a certain fun-loving spirit that inspired designers to fill their collections with things like crop tops, slogans, and perhaps the most wistful of them all, fringe.

When you were a little girl, was there anything more fun than twirling a big skirt around in your parents’ front yard? Well, maybe a few things, but we’re confident that it at least made the list; designers’ modern take on fringe manages to recreate that sensation in a very grown-up way. From dangly straps of leather on jackets to fluttering straps on handbags, it’s jut a fun thing to have on your body.

Click through the gallery above to see 16 pieces you need to flutter in happiness-enducing fringe this spring!