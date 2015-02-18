12 Fringe Skirts That’ll Make You Look Like a Street Style Star

Every fashion week there’s a handful of pieces that emerge from the runway and the street style crowd as the season’s cult-hit items. These are the pieces that the cool girls wear, the photographers snap, and then we all want to buy immediately.

Like Stan Smith sneakers, Zara’s ultra-affordable wrap skort, and Burberry’s monogrammed blanket cape before it, skirts with fringed hems skirt is emerging as one of the strongest looks at New York Fashion Week right now. Similar to a pencil skirt or wrap skirt, but finished with a far more fun, ’70s-inspired hem, editors and bloggers are wearing theirs with tights and boots for winter, but we’ll be switching to bare legs once the weather warms up.

While the flurry of fashion girls wearing the swishy fringe skirt on the street will make you want to own one right now (#same), the sheer volume of similar styles walking down the fall 2015 runways proves that this trend is going to stick around until next winter—the hallmark of a great style investment.

We went ahead and picked 12 of the best fringe-hem skirts available online right now, with prices to suit every budget (yep, even yours!), so keep clicking through the slideshow to start shopping.