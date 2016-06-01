StyleCaster
17 Pairs of Fringe Sandals Perfect for Dancing Your Way Through Summer

Fringe doesn’t always get the best rap: It’s too boho for some, too cowboy for others; it’s probably the first thing you think of (well, after flower crowns) when you envision Coachella fashion, and it’s one of the trendier seeming trends we’ve had in the past few years.

But given that it’s been going strong for at least four or five seasons now, it seems about time we accept that the swingy style is here to stay. Even if you’re wary of full-commitment purchases such as the twirlable fringe skirts that made the street-style rounds last year or those über-popular leather jackets with dangly bits down the sleeves, the appeal of fringe sandals in the summertime is hard to deny.

First, there really are more options out there than just flower-child-style suede flats: You’ve got kooky flatforms adorned with raffia tassels and big, flashy gems; flamenco-ready heels with color-block pom-poms; and muted green, manicured wedges that we swear even Gwyneth Paltrow would approve of. Then, there’s the fact that you’re pretty much obligated to do a happy dance once you have them on. Ahead, shop the best styles of summer—and promise us you’ll show us your moves on Snapchat if you do pick up a pair.

High-Heel Leather Lace-Up Sandals, $69.90; at Zara

Saint Laurent Nu Pied Flat Sandals, $402.75; at Farfetch

Vero Moda Fringe Detail Wedge Sandal, $78; at ASOS

Malone Souliers Sherry Fringed Pom Pom Suede Sandals, $512; at Matches Fashion

Grauer Sandals, $49.99; at ALDO

Riley Fringe Sandal, $98; at Banana Republic

Kendall + Kylie Tessa Flat Fringe Sandals, $125; at Shopbop

Raina Tassel Lace-Up Heel, $398; at Marissa Webb

Sanchita Multi Raffia Flatform Maarit Sandals, $525; at Avenue 32

Wink Fringe Sandal, $110; at Free People

Morley Metallic Fringe Sandals, $310; at Charlotte Stone

Begga 8 Feathered Canvas Wedge Sandal, $199; at Castaner

Suede Tie-Leg Fringe Sandals, $36; at ASOS

Fringed Suede Sandals, $125; at & Other Stories

Jeffrey Campbell She Can Hang Sandal, $180; at Nasty Gal

Topshop Lux Fringe Sandal, $74.98; at Nordstrom

Tall Layered Fringe Flat Sandal, $39.90; at Akira

