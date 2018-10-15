31 Fringe Dresses You Can Wear for Halloween and Beyond

I’d long assumed fringe dresses were easy to come by. Flapper costumes seem like one of the lowest-maintenance around—both because they require two pieces, max, and because fringe clothing is chic enough to wear long after Halloween has reared its celebratory head.
And yet. When one of my friends went to buy a genuinely cute fringe dress last month, she couldn’t find one. Everything skewed too costumey (either too ballroom or too on-the-nose flapper), and nothing seemed actually wearable.
She was perplexed, and I was too. How was this possible?
An extended sartorial quest revealed that fringe dresses do exist—there’s just not a ton of them, and you definitely have to know where to look. ASOS is home to a surprisingly diverse selection of fringe dresses, and Revolve, Farfetch and Matches Fashion offer a handful, too.
Some definitely skew more 1920s costume than others, but, hey—sometimes you want to attend a party (Halloween or otherwise) dressed as a literal flapper, and there’s nothing wrong with that. (If anything, you should stand by your extra AF power move.)
Whether you’re looking for a last-minute costume or searching for a head-turning look to wear to the next social event on your calendar, you’re sure to find a fringe dress that fits your aesthetic in the following gallery.
Evening gowns, T-shirt dresses and jumpsuits are all on the menu—so dig in. You’re next go-to party piece awaits.
Y.A.S. Bodycon Dress
Long sleeves and fringe aren't mutually exclusive.
Y.A.S. bodycon dress, $45 at ASOS
Fringe- and Pearl-Embellished Jumpsuit
Jumpsuits are totally on the menu.
Fringe- and pearl-embellished jumpsuit, $285 at ASOS
Raey Fringed Dress
Your favorite T-shirt dress got the fringe treatment.
Raey fringed dress, $349 at Matches Fashion
Zhivago Slow-Motion Dress
Sophisticated, chic and so, so sparkly.
Zhivago slow-motion dress, $576 at Revolve
Embellished Mini Dress
Mostly sequin-covered with a hint of fringe.
Embellished mini dress, $135 at ASOS
Tufi Duek Fringed Gown
Because evening gowns want in on the fringe trend, too.
Tufi Duek fringed gown, $727 at Farfetch
T-Shirt Dress
Because T-shirt dresses are way more fun when you stick a couple strips of fringe on them.
T-shirt dress, $20 at ASOS
Embroidered Fringe Wedding Dress
The fringe takes this dress from short-sleeve midi dress to long-sleeve maxi.
Embroidered fringe wedding dress, $261 at ASOS
Tufi Duek Fringed Long Dress
The flexibility of a mini dress meets the comfort of a maxi—and all the fun of fringe.
Tufi Duek fringed long dress, $605 at Farfetch
Fringed Jacquard Dress
Proof colorful fringe doesn't have to skew over the top.
Fringed jacquard dress, $83 at ASOS
Fringe Shift Mini Dress
The horizontal fringe on the bodice makes this dress next-level cool.
Fringe shift mini dress, $60 at ASOS
Cinq à Sept Fringe Dress
Snag this summer basic while it's still on sale (and in stock).
Cinq à Sept fringe dress, $198 at Saks Off 5th
Raey Long-Fringe Slip Dress
Long fringe means an even wider twirl radius.
Raey long-fringe slip dress, $509 at Matches Fashion
Rosie Assoulin Fringe-Cuff Knitted Dress
A different approach to fringe details.
Rosie Assoulin fringe-cuff knitted dress, $1,515 at Farfetch
Majorelle Juliana Mini Dress
Woven fringe is more subtle than sparkly, but it's still completely chic.
Majorelle Juliana mini dress, $178 at Revolve
Sonia Rykel Sleeveless Fringed Dress
Two words: Leather. Fringe.
Sonia Rykel sleeveless dringed dress, $1,960 at Farfetch
Sequin Fringe Mini Dress
Sequins, fringe and sheer details—oh my.
Sequin fringe mini dress, $237 at ASOS
Fringe Mesh Strappy Bodycon Dress
Perfect for your flapper costume—and any parties you're planning to attend in the near future.
Fringe mesh strappy bodycon dress, $72 at ASOS
Versace Macramé Fringe Dress
Macramé on macramé.
Versace macramé fringe dress, $11,275 at Farfetch
Halston Heritage Metallic Fringed Gown
A metallic fringe evening gown? Sign us up.
Halston Heritage metallic fringed gown, $287 at Saks Off 5th
Issey Miyake Vintage Pleats Please Fringe Dress
In case you want a fringe dress that really doesn't look like it belongs in the '20s.
Issey Miyake vintage Pleats Please fringe dress, $1,299 at Farfetch
Fringe Embellished Wedding Dress
A vintage silhouette rendered totally contemporarily.
Fringe embellished wedding dress, $126 at ASOS
Bronx and Banco Natasha Asymmetrical Lace Dress
Hoping to wear a fringe dress to your friend's wedding? No problem.
Bronx and Banco Natasha asymmetrical lace dress, $173 at Nordstrom
House of Harlow 1960 Ramona Dress
Yup, fringe wrap dresses are totally a thing.
House of Harlow 1960 Ramona dress, $158 at Revolve
Sequin Fringe Mini Dress
A mini fit for any maximalist.
Sequin fringe mini dress, $92 at ASOS
Marchesa Embellished Fringe Dress
Super classic—and completely stunning.
Marchesa embellished fringe dress, $5,995 at Farfetch
Fringe Sequin Cami Mini Dress
Super easy to dress down or up as you see fit.
Fringe sequin cami mini dress, $135 at ASOS
Hervé Léger Fringe Fitted Dress
Fringe doesn't have to be stringy to be fun.
Hervé Léger fringe fitted dress, $1,358 at Farfetch
Christopher Kane Metallic Fringe Dress
Metallic fringe knits are the statement-making piece you didn't realize your fall wardrobe needed.
Christopher Kane metallic fringe dress, $438 at Farfetch
Rachel Zoe Dalla Dress
OK, this one's pretty on the nose. But it's super fun, so who cares?
Rachel Zoe Dalla dress, $347 at Revolve
NK Fringed Dress
Simple and totally wearable for years to come.
NK fringed dress, $1,350 at Farfetch
