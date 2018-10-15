31 Fringe Dresses You Can Wear for Halloween and Beyond

I’d long assumed fringe dresses were easy to come by. Flapper costumes seem like one of the lowest-maintenance around—both because they require two pieces, max, and because fringe clothing is chic enough to wear long after Halloween has reared its celebratory head.

And yet. When one of my friends went to buy a genuinely cute fringe dress last month, she couldn’t find one. Everything skewed too costumey (either too ballroom or too on-the-nose flapper), and nothing seemed actually wearable.

She was perplexed, and I was too. How was this possible?

An extended sartorial quest revealed that fringe dresses do exist—there’s just not a ton of them, and you definitely have to know where to look. ASOS is home to a surprisingly diverse selection of fringe dresses, and Revolve, Farfetch and Matches Fashion offer a handful, too.

Some definitely skew more 1920s costume than others, but, hey—sometimes you want to attend a party (Halloween or otherwise) dressed as a literal flapper, and there’s nothing wrong with that. (If anything, you should stand by your extra AF power move.)

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute costume or searching for a head-turning look to wear to the next social event on your calendar, you’re sure to find a fringe dress that fits your aesthetic in the following gallery.

Evening gowns, T-shirt dresses and jumpsuits are all on the menu—so dig in. You’re next go-to party piece awaits.